Veekee James talks about the process of making Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress

One show-stopping outfit was Osas Ighodaro's, featuring a mesmerising interplay of lines, circles, and shapes. Veekee James discussed the creation process with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels Rubbin' Minds.

She told Ebuka that she had done Osas' AMVCAs dresses for the last two years. She said she had been preparing for Osas’ dress since last year and for months, and she would probably make her dress for next year's AMVCA.

The ideation period took a long time to come up with the concept of the dress, and the final dress worn by Osas was not what she had in mind, but she kept changing it up until we finally saw it on the red carpet. It took her about two weeks to make it.

Ebuka spoke about how she popularised the corset trend. Veekee said she loved that she is known for the corset trend, and she thinks it’s important for designers to have their signature looks. She enjoys creating looks that accentuate her clients' waists.