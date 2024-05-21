ADVERTISEMENT
Veekee James talks about the process of making Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress

Temi Iwalaiye

Veekee James spoke about the creation of Osas Ighodaro dress.

Osas Ighodaro in Veekee James [Instagram]

This month, the AMVCAs had social media buzzing, especially over three stunning dresses by Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James. Veekee designed the outfits for Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, and Uche Montana.

One show-stopping outfit was Osas Ighodaro's, featuring a mesmerising interplay of lines, circles, and shapes. Veekee James discussed the creation process with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels Rubbin' Minds.

She told Ebuka that she had done Osas' AMVCAs dresses for the last two years. She said she had been preparing for Osas’ dress since last year and for months, and she would probably make her dress for next year's AMVCA.

The ideation period took a long time to come up with the concept of the dress, and the final dress worn by Osas was not what she had in mind, but she kept changing it up until we finally saw it on the red carpet. It took her about two weeks to make it.

Ebuka spoke about how she popularised the corset trend. Veekee said she loved that she is known for the corset trend, and she thinks it’s important for designers to have their signature looks. She enjoys creating looks that accentuate her clients' waists.

However, for Osas' AMVCAs look, James opted for a fresh direction, ditching the beading used in her previous two designs. The artistic and beautiful final product spoke for itself.

Temi Iwalaiye

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

