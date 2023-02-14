ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Valentine’s Day themed celebrity photoshoots we love

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some Valentine’s photoshoots taken by Nigerian celebrities.

Valentine themed photoshoots (Instagram)
Valentine themed photoshoots (Instagram)

Today is Valentine’s Day and many Nigerian celebrities are celebrating the day with beautiful photoshoots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Here are our best.

Lily is keeping it red-hot and spicy in this body-con gown. Love the red roses in the background.

Maria looks hotter than ever in a red bikini and mesh gown.

Stan says a free two-piece is the way to go and we have no complaints about that.

Cee C looked as stunning as any bride can standing beside a piano in a floor-length red gown.

Who says red is the only color of love? Kim is sexier than ever in a black jumpsuit while holding red flowers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

They Don't Cost A Thing! Valentine's day gifts to give your partner that money can’t buy

They Don't Cost A Thing! Valentine's day gifts to give your partner that money can’t buy

Valentine’s Day themed celebrity photoshoots we love

Valentine’s Day themed celebrity photoshoots we love

Do side chicks really enjoy Feb 14 more than main chicks?

Do side chicks really enjoy Feb 14 more than main chicks?

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in oversized trousers

Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in oversized trousers

5 ways to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

5 ways to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

How to plan the perfect date for Valentine's Day

How to plan the perfect date for Valentine's Day

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

Ride, love, and eat with Bolt this Valentine's Day

Ride, love, and eat with Bolt this Valentine's Day

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems style has certainly evolved [Instagram]

How Tems' style has evolved over the years

how to dress for your body shape

How to dress according to your body type

Who wore it best? [Instagram]

Who wore it best? 3 style stars rock a colourful two-piece

Our best and worst looks [Instagram]

Rating celebrities outfits at the 2023 Sound City MVP awards