Today is Valentine’s Day and many Nigerian celebrities are celebrating the day with beautiful photoshoots.
Valentine’s Day themed celebrity photoshoots we love
Here are some Valentine’s photoshoots taken by Nigerian celebrities.
Here are our best.
Lily Afe
Lily is keeping it red-hot and spicy in this body-con gown. Love the red roses in the background.
Maria Chike Benjamin
Maria looks hotter than ever in a red bikini and mesh gown.
Stan Nze
Stan says a free two-piece is the way to go and we have no complaints about that.
Cee C
Cee C looked as stunning as any bride can standing beside a piano in a floor-length red gown.
Kim Oprah
Who says red is the only color of love? Kim is sexier than ever in a black jumpsuit while holding red flowers.
