Trend alert: Flower-shaped earrings are in

Kate Middleton

Just across the pond in England, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales was spotted wearing these chunky flower earrings from Zara and we are bold to declare that she is right on trend.

Osas Ighodaro

Back in Nigeria, our very own star actor, Osas was spotted looking as delectable as ever in these bold flower-shaped earrings.

A lot of style influencers have been wearing it too.

We also spotted Nonye Udeogu wearing this kind of earrings for an event in Lagos. Hers was in soft peach, and it complimented her hair that was packed behind her ears.

Olivia Arukwe was another celebrity who looked amazing in this earring. She wore it in white, it went with her black and white ensemble.