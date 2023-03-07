Are you still wearing studs? Then, we would like you to know that you are in the minority. As you know fashion and beauty trends are constantly changing and evolving and for now what’s trendy are these big earrings that look like flowers.
Trend alert: Flower-shaped earrings are in
You need to get big flower-shaped earrings.
Kate Middleton
Just across the pond in England, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales was spotted wearing these chunky flower earrings from Zara and we are bold to declare that she is right on trend.
Osas Ighodaro
Back in Nigeria, our very own star actor, Osas was spotted looking as delectable as ever in these bold flower-shaped earrings.
A lot of style influencers have been wearing it too.
We also spotted Nonye Udeogu wearing this kind of earrings for an event in Lagos. Hers was in soft peach, and it complimented her hair that was packed behind her ears.
Olivia Arukwe was another celebrity who looked amazing in this earring. She wore it in white, it went with her black and white ensemble.
Bella Okagbue was also spotted in England wearing these gorgeous earrings in a very casual look, proving they are suitable not just for getting dressed up, but for dressing down.
