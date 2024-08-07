Top 5 celebrity traditional wedding looks of 2024 (so far)

Nigerian weddings are elaborate ceremonies. It usually starts with the pre-wedding photos and then the court wedding, followed by the traditional wedding and finally the 'church' wedding.

This leads to multiple outfit changes for each ceremony. However, traditional weddings are the best time to embrace flamboyance and showcase style.

Here are the best traditional wedding looks we've seen this year:

1. Andrea Iyamah and Eghosa

Pulse Nigeria

What else would you expect from a brilliant fashion designer but exceptional wedding attire? The bride and groom wore traditional Edo attire.

The beading of the fabric was its beauty, plus the crown of beads on her head made her look all the more regal.

Her husband was also splendid in a white kaftan, and red wrapper.

2. Veekee James and Femi

When the designer becomes the bride, expect a fashion show, and that was what we got at her traditional wedding.

Pulse Nigeria

Veekee chose a stunning yellow embroidered gown with flowing drapes for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Pulse Nigeria

Later, she transitioned into a beautiful aso-oke skirt and blouse, honouring her husband's Yoruba heritage with grace and elegance.

3. Dimma Umeh and Bobbi

Dimma Umeh, a fashion influencer and Youtuber, was one of the most beautiful brides we saw this year in a gorgeous Veekee James creation.

The colour gradient of the outfit and the beading were one of the books; her husband also looked great in his own white outfit.

Dimma also changed into two other outfits, a beautiful green and a pink beaded gown.

4. Yinka Ashagbon and Chidera

Fashion designers really showed themselves this year. Ashluxury's creative director married his sweetheart, Chidera.

Their traditional wedding look was a powder blue aso-oke. Her outfit was made by the famed, Deola Sagoe. The embroidery on Dera's outfit was really simple yet stunning.

Pulse Nigeria

Their second look was a soft pink lace gown with flowers on her bosom while her husband wore a black kaftan.

5. Sharon Ooja and Ugo

This Nigerian actress’ wedding was one of the most talked about weddings this year; it took the world of social media by storm and was sensational for days after.

One of the talking points of the wedding was the bride and groom’s outfit.

Sharon wore a white lace gown with intricate details and a flower-like applique by Amy Aghomi, and her husband was regal in a white Igbo kaftan and red chieftaincy cap.

They both wore stunning outfits made from Igbo isi-agu material. Sharon captivated in a fish-shaped gown, while her husband looked dashing in a black kaftan paired with a matching jacket and cap.

