YouTuber Dimma Umeh had her civil wedding in a completely minimalist event

She just had her civil wedding and she came fully prepared with a mood board for the gods. For the minimalist event, Umeh who had her engagement at the Safari Valley Resort, Ghana, in October last year opted for clean wooden and brown surfaces for the event.

Her lunch party which she held at Ajoje, a new place that opened its doors in April with a family-style dinner concept, had all brown finishes, in keeping with the minimalist theme. Umeh also posed for images with brown drapes as the background.

“Got legally married to my lover last month. Everything was beautiful and went just as we’d hoped. It was the civil wedding of my dreams tbh and I’m grateful to God for how perfect it was. 🤍 2/4 done ❤️,” she said on Instagram with images from the event.

She was styled by TheWardrobeManager in a dress by EmagineBybukola. According to the stylist, the theme for the dress was “modern, soft and airy.”

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

She complimented the look with a pair of white Christian Louboutin shoes.

Her husband was styled by Mai Atafo in Atafo. He offered sartorial perfection in a two-piece beige suit.

All the photos were taken by Emeka Amafor of Bedge Pictures.

Umeh had earlier posted images from her introduction which also had her signature brown colour palette. The dates for her traditional wedding and white wedding have not been made public yet. But per her post, two events out of four have been done.

The hashtag for her wedding is #ForeverweDO.

See more images below:

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria