Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja, who has been in movies like 'Oloture' and 'Glamour Girls', has a lot of friends in Nollywood, and many of them came to celebrate with her and husband Nwoke.
Best-dressed celebs at Sharon Ooja’s wedding
Here are the celebs who have brought their fashion A-game to Sharon’s wedding.
The aso-ebi colours were green, silver, and gold. At the event, many of them came with the flair and flamboyance that mark Nigerian weddings.
These were the best-dressed celebrities:
Mercy Eke
Mercy looked gorgeous in this suspended corset look; the silver on the corset added this regality to the look.
Funke Akindele
Funke brought all the necessary glamour and regality to this wedding with this aso-ebi style with dramatic constructed sleeve.
Jemima Osunde
Jemima’s hidden corset look had us gasping in disbelief because of its unbelievable beauty.
Veekee James
Veekee’s gown looked like a gorgeous tree, and the creativity that comes with making the outfit is applaudable.
Tomike Adeoye
Tomike’s look was certainly refreshing; we hadn’t seen that style before. The dramatic sleeves on both hands looked like feathers.
Lily Afegbai
For Lily’s look, the attention to details is what makes it stand out—the embroidery, the beaded sleeves—it’s all perfect.
