Best-dressed celebs at Sharon Ooja’s wedding

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the celebs who have brought their fashion A-game to Sharon’s wedding.

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja, who has been in movies like 'Oloture' and 'Glamour Girls', has a lot of friends in Nollywood, and many of them came to celebrate with her and husband Nwoke.

The aso-ebi colours were green, silver, and gold. At the event, many of them came with the flair and flamboyance that mark Nigerian weddings.

These were the best-dressed celebrities:

Mercy looked gorgeous in this suspended corset look; the silver on the corset added this regality to the look.

Funke brought all the necessary glamour and regality to this wedding with this aso-ebi style with dramatic constructed sleeve.

Jemima’s hidden corset look had us gasping in disbelief because of its unbelievable beauty.

Veekee’s gown looked like a gorgeous tree, and the creativity that comes with making the outfit is applaudable.

Tomike’s look was certainly refreshing; we hadn’t seen that style before. The dramatic sleeves on both hands looked like feathers.

For Lily’s look, the attention to details is what makes it stand out—the embroidery, the beaded sleeves—it’s all perfect.

Best-dressed celebs at Sharon Ooja's wedding

