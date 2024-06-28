Best-dressed celebs at Sharon Ooja’s wedding

The aso-ebi colours were green, silver, and gold. At the event, many of them came with the flair and flamboyance that mark Nigerian weddings.

These were the best-dressed celebrities:

Mercy Eke

Mercy looked gorgeous in this suspended corset look; the silver on the corset added this regality to the look.

Funke Akindele

Funke brought all the necessary glamour and regality to this wedding with this aso-ebi style with dramatic constructed sleeve.

Jemima Osunde

Jemima’s hidden corset look had us gasping in disbelief because of its unbelievable beauty.

Veekee James

Veekee’s gown looked like a gorgeous tree, and the creativity that comes with making the outfit is applaudable.

Tomike Adeoye

Tomike’s look was certainly refreshing; we hadn’t seen that style before. The dramatic sleeves on both hands looked like feathers.

Lily Afegbai

