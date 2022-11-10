Here's a list of the top 5 Nigerian celebrity couples whose styles complement each other. They don’t have to be matchy, but whenever they step out, they ooze style and class effortlessly.
Top 5 stylish Nigerian couples
Couples that slay together, stay together?
5. Mike Edwards and Perri Edwards
These two athletes' styles can best be described as urban and fun. They are also able to dress up formally when the time comes.
4. Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi
Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are truly a sweet couple to watch. Individually, they have such a fresh and modern style.
3. Samuel and Bisola Otigba
Samuel and Bisola have the perfect couple aesthetic. The facts speak for themselves.
2. Ebuka and Chioma Obi-Uchendu
Nigeria’s most stylish man and his wife have served us with some unbeatable couple fashion.
1. Banky and Adesua Wellington
The Bonny and Clyde (in a non-crime way) of Nigerian couples. These two style is often matchy-matchy or as we said when we were younger, 'to match.'
You can’t help but admire this power couple when they step out.
