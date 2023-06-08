Top 5 most stylish Nigerian women who host podcasts

Despite some complaints about the number of podcasts (some people believe there are too many), the reality is that many individuals still enjoy listening to them. This may be due to the provoking viewpoints, interesting banter, engrossing discussions or the new things you can learn.

In Nigeria, these women are not only funny, but outspoken and stylish, here’s our list of fashionable podcast hosts:

1. Mazino Malaka

Mazino’s podcast feels like a warm blanket that offers peace and encouragement for women, especially Christian women. Her Instagram page also has a warm aesthetic, especially her beautiful inspirational captions.

2. Simi Badiru

Simi has a podcast with her co-host, Feyikemi, where they discuss the ins and outs of Nigeria’s music industry. Her Instagram page is curated like a lifestyle influencer or model. As Gen Zs will say, she is always serving looks.

3. Lydia Balogun

One of the most controversial podcasts in Nigeria is the Rants, Bants and Confessions (RBC) podcast which Lydia co-hosts. Lydia is a former beauty queen, so it’s no surprise that she is extremely gorgeous. However, her takes usually land her in trouble. She hosted another podcast, 'As If' before she joined the RBC podcast.

4. Jola Ayeye

Jola is the ½ of the 'I Said What I Said' podcast, the podcast is quirky and fun and so is Jola’s style. She wears what’s most comfortable and is often spotted without makeup.

5. Toolz

Toolz had a podcast long before podcasting became mainstream. The off-air show is Toolz's podcast, which she co-hosts with Gbemi. They interview quite a number of celebrities.

Toolz is certainly fashionable and knows how to dress her curvaceous body, she even has a clothing line.

