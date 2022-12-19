ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 celebrity fashion moments of 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

What were the jaw-dropping, buzzing and trending fashion moments of 2022?

Top celebrity fashion moments

2022 had its fair share of momentous celebrity fashion moments that got people talking for days.

Rita wore three beautiful custom-made outfits from Tubo but much more than Rita Dominic, her guests slayed their aso-ebi attire. Everything they wore was a 100% hit. Everyone slayed.

Who can forget when Burna wore a crop top to perform and everyone likened him to Ayra Starr? Interestingly, Ayra Starr also wore a similar outfit in tribute.

Everyone was amazed by the beauty that is Tiwa Savage as she stunned in a Veekee James embellished gown.

Ayra Starr wore one of the shortest skirts we’ve ever seen in our lives and when people online protested, she told them to mind their business.

Who can forget Asake’s pants, he wore those bogus jeans to do a TikTok dance for his song, ‘Joha’ and the pants certainly garnered a lot of buzz.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

