Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest

10. Arrival look

For the first day of the competition, Hannah travelled in a short flower motif gown with puffy sleeves from African Designer, Bertha Amuga. She was tres chic!

9. Ariel Hannah

Styled by Info World Styling, Hannah wore a one-shoulder crop top with exaggerated sleeves and a skirt. She looked like a gorgeous mermaid.

8. Mirror illusion

Can we have a little common for this Estaz dress with mirror-like ornaments on it? It’s perfect for red carpets and wedding receptions.

7. Flirty and fun

Miss Nigeria stepped out for dinner on day five of the competition, in a short glistening gown by Estaz.

6. Corset-tastic

When in doubt, wear an Ankara corset top and a mini skirt.

5. Bridal inspiration

Brides, please take note of this beautiful dress for your reception.

3. Body goals

For the swimsuit competition, Hannah wore a green swimsuit and cape that had the insignia of the 36 states in Nigeria and the end sars symbol.

2. White and gold

For the section of the competition, they were to wear a dinner gown, Hannah looked gorgeous in a white and gold gown.

1. Gorgeous in green