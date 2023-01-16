ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest

Temi Iwalaiye

We would be counting the top 10 of her favourite looks from the competition.

Looks from the Miss Universe competition [Instagram]
Looks from the Miss Universe competition [Instagram]

Another Miss Universe competition has come and gone but one undeniable star is Miss Nigeria’s Hannah Iribhogbe. This US-based Edo beauty captivated everyone with her astonishing beauty, much like the 2face Idibia song, 'African Queen'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

For the first day of the competition, Hannah travelled in a short flower motif gown with puffy sleeves from African Designer, Bertha Amuga. She was tres chic!

Styled by Info World Styling, Hannah wore a one-shoulder crop top with exaggerated sleeves and a skirt. She looked like a gorgeous mermaid.

Can we have a little common for this Estaz dress with mirror-like ornaments on it? It’s perfect for red carpets and wedding receptions.

Miss Nigeria stepped out for dinner on day five of the competition, in a short glistening gown by Estaz.

When in doubt, wear an Ankara corset top and a mini skirt.

Brides, please take note of this beautiful dress for your reception.

For the swimsuit competition, Hannah wore a green swimsuit and cape that had the insignia of the 36 states in Nigeria and the end sars symbol.

For the section of the competition, they were to wear a dinner gown, Hannah looked gorgeous in a white and gold gown.

This is by far the most beautiful dress she wore to the competition, a gorgeous green ball gown.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest

Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest

Why men have morning erections

Why men have morning erections

How to beat morning breath

How to beat morning breath

A new Miss Universe emerges - Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel!

A new Miss Universe emerges - Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel!

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

4 best tips to avoid getting pregnant during sex

4 best tips to avoid getting pregnant during sex

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

New study shows women are angrier than ever

New study shows women are angrier than ever

For women: 5 best ways to care for your relaxed hair

For women: 5 best ways to care for your relaxed hair

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better [Instagram]

Who wore it better?: Jmk's and Chi Chi's Cardi B inspired silver outfits

Miss Hannah at the Miss Universe contest [instagram/therealmontana22]

See photos and learn 5 facts about Hannah Iribhogbe representing Nigeria at Miss Universe contest

Here's how short women can appear taller [Instagram]

How to dress to make yourself look taller if you're short

Chimamanda for Dior's latest campaign [WWD]

Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie is part of Dior's latest handbag ad