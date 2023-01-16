Another Miss Universe competition has come and gone but one undeniable star is Miss Nigeria’s Hannah Iribhogbe. This US-based Edo beauty captivated everyone with her astonishing beauty, much like the 2face Idibia song, 'African Queen'.
Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest
We would be counting the top 10 of her favourite looks from the competition.
10. Arrival look
For the first day of the competition, Hannah travelled in a short flower motif gown with puffy sleeves from African Designer, Bertha Amuga. She was tres chic!
9. Ariel Hannah
Styled by Info World Styling, Hannah wore a one-shoulder crop top with exaggerated sleeves and a skirt. She looked like a gorgeous mermaid.
8. Mirror illusion
Can we have a little common for this Estaz dress with mirror-like ornaments on it? It’s perfect for red carpets and wedding receptions.
7. Flirty and fun
Miss Nigeria stepped out for dinner on day five of the competition, in a short glistening gown by Estaz.
6. Corset-tastic
When in doubt, wear an Ankara corset top and a mini skirt.
5. Bridal inspiration
Brides, please take note of this beautiful dress for your reception.
3. Body goals
For the swimsuit competition, Hannah wore a green swimsuit and cape that had the insignia of the 36 states in Nigeria and the end sars symbol.
2. White and gold
For the section of the competition, they were to wear a dinner gown, Hannah looked gorgeous in a white and gold gown.
1. Gorgeous in green
This is by far the most beautiful dress she wore to the competition, a gorgeous green ball gown.
