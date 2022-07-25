RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Tobi Amusan’s style and the history of women's fashion in sport

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

More than the sportsmanship in her win, Amusan’s style gives us a number of things to ruminate on.

Tobi Amusan in 2020 [Twitter]
Tobi Amusan in 2020 [Twitter]

What happened?

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan broke the world record in the 100m hurdle race.

She is many firsts for Nigeria and is the champion of the world - wow! Champion of the world, that’s something not everyone gets to be, and that is who she is.

Tomi Amusan when she won the championship [Twitter]
Tomi Amusan when she won the championship [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

She is the first Nigerian to win a gold in the World Championship and the first Nigerian to break a world record.

In a time when the country is experiencing economic, security, financial and political crisis, her win shines as a beacon of hope - something to make Nigerians smile.

A little bit of history

When it comes to sports, women faced sexism. They had to fight to compete in sports and were allowed in the 1900s. Black people were only allowed to compete in sports in 1940s.

How women dressed before [Worldhistory]
How women dressed before [Worldhistory] Pulse Nigeria

Women were asked to wear only modest items of clothing like petticoats so that they would not distract the men. Imagine playing tennis in a full skirt and long sleeves?

It wasn’t until the 1960s that they began to wear more modern attire. This coincides with sport brands like Puma and Adidas becoming popular.

But things aren’t the same anymore, women wear light and loose clothing to compete in sports.

This can be seen in modern sports and this year’s world athletic championship where Tobi Amusan emerged triumphant.

Amusan's style

Tobi Amusan sets new record at All African Games (Twitter/NAIJA_NEWS_BLOG)
Tobi Amusan sets new record at All African Games (Twitter/NAIJA_NEWS_BLOG) Pulse Nigeria

Amusan’s style has always been bold, usually wearing her natural hair and a very bold choice of lipstick. She is also fond of a lot of jewellery, bracelets, anklets, necklace and piercings.

For her World Championship game, she made cornrows with extensions, and had her nails done and coated in light purple.

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship
Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship Pulse Nigeria

That sort of look was popular during the 2022 World championship, with women, mostly the black women, laying their wig in elaborate colours, making colourful and long nails not to mention running with full-on makeup.

Her win and those of many other women demolish stereotypes and is a testament that being feminine and beautiful doesn’t mean you can’t be sporty and excellent.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to white eyes naturally

5 ways to white eyes naturally

4 natural ways to tighten your vag*na

4 natural ways to tighten your vag*na

Tobi Amusan’s style and the history of women's fashion in sport

Tobi Amusan’s style and the history of women's fashion in sport

5 common reasons men lose interest in relationships

5 common reasons men lose interest in relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

At what age should you allow your kids use social media?

At what age should you allow your kids use social media?

BBNaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the opening weekend

BBNaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the opening weekend

7 unpopular languages in Nigeria you didn't know about

7 unpopular languages in Nigeria you didn't know about

Women should eat more bright-colored fruits and vegetables – Study

Women should eat more bright-colored fruits and vegetables – Study

Trending

5 most beautiful melanin queens to grace the BBNaija show

Big Brother Naija ultimate dark skinned beauties [Instagram]

Top 5 tall, dark and handsome men of BBNaija

Tall, dark and handsome men of BBN

Pulse Mid-Year List: The most glamorous celebrity brides

Celebrity brides of the mid-year [Instagram]

Style inspiration: 5 stylish men you need to check out asap

These men instagram feed gives you all the feels [Instagram]