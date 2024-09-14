This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

These are pictures of the week.

Ayra Starr

Ayra was seen strutting around New York City in a checkered co-ord set, with the curl rollers still in her hair. It was very reminiscent of the 90s sitcom style.

Tems

Tems wore a red jumpsuit with frills, and she continued her tour. Her makeup was very chocolatey. We loved to see it.

Burna Boy

A leather jacket, shorts, and a cap? Who else can pull it off but Burna Boy?

Liquorose

Liquorose was certainly giving the main character energy in this crisscross top and mini skirt.

Osas Ighodaro