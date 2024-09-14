ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best celeb pictures
This week's best celeb pictures

This week, Nigerian celebrities were luxurious and sartorial. Their styling choices were well-thought-out and refreshing; we were thoroughly entertained by their style.

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra was seen strutting around New York City in a checkered co-ord set, with the curl rollers still in her hair. It was very reminiscent of the 90s sitcom style.

Tems wore a red jumpsuit with frills, and she continued her tour. Her makeup was very chocolatey. We loved to see it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A leather jacket, shorts, and a cap? Who else can pull it off but Burna Boy?

Liquorose was certainly giving the main character energy in this crisscross top and mini skirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This picture of Osas looks like it should be on the cover of Vogue magazine. The all-black ensemble was giving gothic princess.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

7 countries with the sexiest accents in the world

7 countries with the sexiest accents in the world

2,000+ winners & counting! Knorr’s 'Unwrap and Win' promo still running through December

2,000+ winners & counting! Knorr’s 'Unwrap and Win' promo still running through December

How to catch a liar from their body language

How to catch a liar from their body language

Is this Glenfiddich 21-year-old legit?… Here’s how you can unmask counterfeits

Is this Glenfiddich 21-year-old legit?… Here’s how you can unmask counterfeits

This is why consuming animal blood can be harmful to you

This is why consuming animal blood can be harmful to you

How to have a sexier voice according to science

How to have a sexier voice according to science

Why hospitals have unique uniforms for patients, reasons they are baggy

Why hospitals have unique uniforms for patients, reasons they are baggy

Burger King soars to new heights with MMA 2 store opening

Burger King soars to new heights with MMA 2 store opening

3 reasons taking blood tonic during your period may be a bad idea

3 reasons taking blood tonic during your period may be a bad idea

5 phrases 'cheaters' love to use when they can't lie anymore

5 phrases 'cheaters' love to use when they can't lie anymore

From Accra to London… EMY AFRICA touches down for the Lagos Soiree!

From Accra to London… EMY AFRICA touches down for the Lagos Soiree!

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This is week's best Instagram pictures

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celeb pictures

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram