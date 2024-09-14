This week, Nigerian celebrities were luxurious and sartorial. Their styling choices were well-thought-out and refreshing; we were thoroughly entertained by their style.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
These are pictures of the week.
Ayra Starr
Ayra was seen strutting around New York City in a checkered co-ord set, with the curl rollers still in her hair. It was very reminiscent of the 90s sitcom style.
Tems
Tems wore a red jumpsuit with frills, and she continued her tour. Her makeup was very chocolatey. We loved to see it.
Burna Boy
A leather jacket, shorts, and a cap? Who else can pull it off but Burna Boy?
Liquorose
Liquorose was certainly giving the main character energy in this crisscross top and mini skirt.
Osas Ighodaro
This picture of Osas looks like it should be on the cover of Vogue magazine. The all-black ensemble was giving gothic princess.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng