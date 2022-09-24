This week, celebrities stepped out in style and glamour. With a million and one activities to attend, celebrities showed up in style.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Here are this week’s best pictures.
Tems
Tems looked stunning on the cover of GQ hype magazine.
Ini Edo
Ini Edo was shown stopping in this yellow number.
Erica Nlewedim
Now, this was a beautiful picture we couldn’t ignore. We loved the blonde wig.
Kie Kie
Kie Kie left the internet monetary in shambles with her maternity pictures.
Doyin Davids
Doyin makes a debut on our picture of the week and we know we would be seeing more of her. She’s a fashion killer.
Tacha
The characteristics of a slay queen is Tacha in this royal blue silk gown.
