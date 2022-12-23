Many celebrities posted some very fiery and fashionable pictures. What were some of the best? Here they are;
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
The year may be ending but it’s certainly ending with a loud bang - fashion-wise.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Beauty Tukura
Beauty looked just like black barbie in this cute short dress.
Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo was on our neck with so many gorgeous pictures, it was hard to choose our best.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas decided to end the year fiery and hot and we have no complaints.
Tacha
Tacha celebrated her birthday like a tribal queen.
Liquorose
Liquorose was the embodiment of a Yoruba bride.
Toke Makinwa
Who else gives rich aunty if not the rich aunty, Toke.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Maltina partners with Eko Hotels to launch Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland
5 popular hairstyles every child had growing up
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
5 Christmas traditions young parents can try with their kids
Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria
These 5 churches don't celebrate Christmas and here's why
42 beautiful Christmas names for boys and their meanings
How to immigrate to Dominica from Africa? A complete guide
Why couples break up during the holidays
ADVERTISEMENT