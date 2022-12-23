ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

The year may be ending but it’s certainly ending with a loud bang - fashion-wise.

The best pictures on Instagram [Instagram]
The best pictures on Instagram [Instagram]

Many celebrities posted some very fiery and fashionable pictures. What were some of the best? Here they are;

Beauty looked just like black barbie in this cute short dress.

Iyabo was on our neck with so many gorgeous pictures, it was hard to choose our best.

Osas decided to end the year fiery and hot and we have no complaints.

Tacha celebrated her birthday like a tribal queen.

Liquorose was the embodiment of a Yoruba bride.

Who else gives rich aunty if not the rich aunty, Toke.

