This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

These are the best pictures of the week:

Mercy entered the all-stars house like a Caribbean woman during their carnival; the elaborate wings attached to her outfit were definitely a showstopper.

The picture of Asisat removing her shirt to reveal her Nike sports bra after scoring the winning goal will go down as one of the best pictures this week.

Davido posed for the gram in a dapper black suit, and we love to see it.

Sabi girl wore crop tops, jean shorts, and a fur coat channeling supermodel Y2K fashion.

Wizkid looks better than ever in an army green two-piece, so comfy and stylish.

Certainly one of our favourite looks from the Big Brother Naija all-star opening night, Uriel was a princess in this blue gown.

Cee C was the first housemate to enter the house, and she did so in an elaborate pink mini dress with ruffles. In this Barbie season, she certainly stole our attention.

Toke looked so gorgeous in a green tweed Imade Duso two-piece.

Tacha posed for the gram all simple and cute in a leopard print jumpsuit.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

