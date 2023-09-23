ADVERTISEMENT
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

After a brief hiatus, we are back to curating the best pictures of Nigerian celebrities on Instagram. From London Fashion Week to events in Nigeria, these are the best pictures:

Wizkid looks his best yet in this green plaid Burberry jacket and trousers for London Fashion Week.

Hilda celebrated her birthday in this gorgeous off shoulder lace dress.

Temi looked gorgeous for Burberry’s show in London. Her hairstyle was so fashion-forward.

Talk about picture perfect. Bella looked gorgeous in this pink gown that contrasted with the black background.

Burna Boy was at Gucci’s fashion show in a Gucci jacket, shorts and Timberlands. Loved how laid back he looked.

The picture of Tobi and his new born baby stole our hearts.

