This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

After a brief hiatus, we are back to curating the best pictures of Nigerian celebrities on Instagram. From London Fashion Week to events in Nigeria, these are the best pictures:

Wizkid

Wizkid looks his best yet in this green plaid Burberry jacket and trousers for London Fashion Week.

Hilda Baci

Hilda celebrated her birthday in this gorgeous off shoulder lace dress.

Temi Otedola

Temi looked gorgeous for Burberry’s show in London. Her hairstyle was so fashion-forward.

Bella Okagbue

Talk about picture perfect. Bella looked gorgeous in this pink gown that contrasted with the black background.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy was at Gucci’s fashion show in a Gucci jacket, shorts and Timberlands. Loved how laid back he looked.

Tobi Bakre

