This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
After a brief hiatus, we are back to curating the best pictures of Nigerian celebrities on Instagram. From London Fashion Week to events in Nigeria, these are the best pictures:
Wizkid
Wizkid looks his best yet in this green plaid Burberry jacket and trousers for London Fashion Week.
Hilda Baci
Hilda celebrated her birthday in this gorgeous off shoulder lace dress.
Temi Otedola
Temi looked gorgeous for Burberry’s show in London. Her hairstyle was so fashion-forward.
Bella Okagbue
Talk about picture perfect. Bella looked gorgeous in this pink gown that contrasted with the black background.
Burna Boy
Burna Boy was at Gucci’s fashion show in a Gucci jacket, shorts and Timberlands. Loved how laid back he looked.
Tobi Bakre
The picture of Tobi and his new born baby stole our hearts.
