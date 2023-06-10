This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

We have made a list of the most popular and most fashionable looks of the week.

Burna Boy

Burna went gender-neutral in this Robert Wun burnt orange suit; it trended for days.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa was every inch Africa’s number one bad girl in this multi-coloured sweater and shorts.

Nancy Isime

Nancy had us green with envy in this suit, especially loved the scarf.

Hilda Baci

Hilda gave us corporate chic, working-class baddie this week in this gown, and we love to see it.

Lily Afe

Lily in this adire looks so beautiful and conservative; we love it. She looks like a beautiful pastor’s wife.

Veekee James

Veekee looked like she was at the gate of heaven. We loved the gown though, it was ethereal.

Adunni Ade

Adunni channelled her inner Queen in this blue off-shoulder gown for her birthday.

Yemi Alade

