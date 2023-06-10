The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures on Instagram
This week's best pictures on Instagram

Recommended articles

We have made a list of the most popular and most fashionable looks of the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna went gender-neutral in this Robert Wun burnt orange suit; it trended for days.

Tiwa was every inch Africa’s number one bad girl in this multi-coloured sweater and shorts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy had us green with envy in this suit, especially loved the scarf.

Hilda gave us corporate chic, working-class baddie this week in this gown, and we love to see it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily in this adire looks so beautiful and conservative; we love it. She looks like a beautiful pastor’s wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veekee looked like she was at the gate of heaven. We loved the gown though, it was ethereal.

Adunni channelled her inner Queen in this blue off-shoulder gown for her birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yemi Alade showed us the power of squats in this picture of hers in shorts and a crop top.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

An Ekiti chef is attempting to break Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon record by cooking for 120 hours

An Ekiti chef is attempting to break Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon record by cooking for 120 hours

Get global work opportunities as an animator, register now for free

Get global work opportunities as an animator, register now for free

5 most powerful women in the Aláàfin of Oyo's palace

5 most powerful women in the Aláàfin of Oyo's palace

How to spend less money on food in a terrible economy

How to spend less money on food in a terrible economy

Meet the Aka tribe where men breastfeed babies

Meet the Aka tribe where men breastfeed babies

Indigenous Nigerian brand explores the beauty and versatility of Spandex

Indigenous Nigerian brand explores the beauty and versatility of Spandex

7 odd traditions still common in Nigeria that need to change

7 odd traditions still common in Nigeria that need to change

10 best and worst snacks to satisfy your midnight cravings

10 best and worst snacks to satisfy your midnight cravings

3 things you can do with pineapple peels

3 things you can do with pineapple peels

5 ways to elevate your hairstyle with accessories

5 ways to elevate your hairstyle with accessories

Sweden denies recognising sex as a sport

Sweden denies recognising sex as a sport

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Phyna

Burna Boy channels Tracee Ellis Ross [Instagram]

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Who wore it best, Tiwa (L) or Chloe (R)? {Instagram}

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Chloe Bailey take on the full denim trend