This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

This week's best pictures were mostly about family.

This week is the second week of the new year and we have rounded up some of our favourite pictures.

Every week, we ask ourselves which Nigeria Celebrity put out the best pictures and we make a list of them.

This week’s best pictures are;

Turtle necks and red lipstick, Maria bears a striking resemblance to her mother that’s so beautiful to see.

The cutest picture we have seen all year, Wizkid shared the picture of his sons on his Instagram.

Chinos, white sneakers and a bucket hat, Ozo certainly looked very urban. We love it.

Phyna looked gangsta in a red trench coat and short hair.

A razor-sharp wig and a silk dress will never lead you astray,

When in doubt, always go with a little black dress and Toke is rocking hers.

Tiwa tapped into her inner goth queen and we aren’t complaining about it.

Temi Iwalaiye

