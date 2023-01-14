This week is the second week of the new year and we have rounded up some of our favourite pictures.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
This week's best pictures were mostly about family.
Recommended articles
Every week, we ask ourselves which Nigeria Celebrity put out the best pictures and we make a list of them.
This week’s best pictures are;
Maria Chike Benjamin and her mother
Turtle necks and red lipstick, Maria bears a striking resemblance to her mother that’s so beautiful to see.
Wizkid’s sons
The cutest picture we have seen all year, Wizkid shared the picture of his sons on his Instagram.
Ozoemena
Chinos, white sneakers and a bucket hat, Ozo certainly looked very urban. We love it.
Phyna
Phyna looked gangsta in a red trench coat and short hair.
Bella Okagbue
A razor-sharp wig and a silk dress will never lead you astray,
Toke Makinwa
When in doubt, always go with a little black dress and Toke is rocking hers.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa tapped into her inner goth queen and we aren’t complaining about it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng