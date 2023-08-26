This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
From concerts, magazine covers, birthday parties, and vacations, here are the best of the best.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa glistered in this metallic corset for her appearance at London’s O2 arena.
Funke Akindele
Funke looked younger than ever in this Gen Z-inspired platform and sweetheart gown for her birthday.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka was the cover boy for DT magazine in this beautiful nude garb from Mai Atafo.
Burna Boy
Burna Boy posed for cameras in a brown leather jacket with matching pants.
Asake
Asake posted this beautiful picture of himself in a jacket and pants on the stage of London’s O2 arena.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was red-hot and dripping in this famed Desiree Iyama outfit.
Beverly Naya
Wide-legged pants and a cute top never looked as cute as they did on Beverly.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng