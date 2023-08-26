ADVERTISEMENT
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

From concerts, magazine covers, birthday parties, and vacations, here are the best of the best.

Tiwa glistered in this metallic corset for her appearance at London’s O2 arena.

Funke looked younger than ever in this Gen Z-inspired platform and sweetheart gown for her birthday.

Ebuka was the cover boy for DT magazine in this beautiful nude garb from Mai Atafo.

Burna Boy posed for cameras in a brown leather jacket with matching pants.

Asake posted this beautiful picture of himself in a jacket and pants on the stage of London’s O2 arena.

Toke was red-hot and dripping in this famed Desiree Iyama outfit.

Wide-legged pants and a cute top never looked as cute as they did on Beverly.

