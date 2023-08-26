This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

From concerts, magazine covers, birthday parties, and vacations, here are the best of the best.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa glistered in this metallic corset for her appearance at London’s O2 arena.

Funke Akindele

Funke looked younger than ever in this Gen Z-inspired platform and sweetheart gown for her birthday.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka was the cover boy for DT magazine in this beautiful nude garb from Mai Atafo.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy posed for cameras in a brown leather jacket with matching pants.

Asake

Asake posted this beautiful picture of himself in a jacket and pants on the stage of London’s O2 arena.

Toke Makinwa

Toke was red-hot and dripping in this famed Desiree Iyama outfit.

Beverly Naya