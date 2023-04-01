The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are this week’s best celebrity pictures.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Recommended articles

The best pictures of the week are;

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido debuted a new full beard ahead of his album launch. We loved it.

For her birthday, Liquorose chose old Hollywood glamour in a red velvet gown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa stole the show in a butterfly top and jeans and loved her blonde wig.

Baddie winter fashion was certainly what we got from Mercy’s trip to Paris in her tight pants and boots.

ADVERTISEMENT

We need to know where Alex got her leather skirt because we absolutely love them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra Starr channelled Y2K fashion once more in an oversized coat, baggy trousers and a goofy tie.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

5 people share awful and sometimes funny things their bosses have said to them

5 people share awful and sometimes funny things their bosses have said to them

Ramadan: Six facts about the holy month for non-muslims

Ramadan: Six facts about the holy month for non-muslims

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

The oldest woman ever to be on a Vogue magazine cover is a Filipino tattoo artist

The oldest woman ever to be on a Vogue magazine cover is a Filipino tattoo artist

Why your body suffers when you don't have regular s*x

Why your body suffers when you don't have regular s*x

6 reasons your nipples hurt

6 reasons your nipples hurt

5 celebs with face cards that never declines and their makeup techniques

5 celebs with face cards that never declines and their makeup techniques

Chicken vs Turkey: Here are 3 nutritional differences

Chicken vs Turkey: Here are 3 nutritional differences

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African dresses

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

Liquorose is our workwear inspiration [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

Who wore it best?

Who wore it better? Erica Nlewedim, Ini Dima-Okojie in a corset two-piece

The style evolution of Davido [pinterest]

The style evolution of Davido: From teenage star to Timeless fashion icon