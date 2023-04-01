This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Here are this week’s best celebrity pictures.
The best pictures of the week are;
Davido
Davido debuted a new full beard ahead of his album launch. We loved it.
Liquorose
For her birthday, Liquorose chose old Hollywood glamour in a red velvet gown.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa stole the show in a butterfly top and jeans and loved her blonde wig.
Mercy Eke
Baddie winter fashion was certainly what we got from Mercy’s trip to Paris in her tight pants and boots.
Alex Unusual
We need to know where Alex got her leather skirt because we absolutely love them.
Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr channelled Y2K fashion once more in an oversized coat, baggy trousers and a goofy tie.
