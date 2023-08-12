ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best celebrity pictures
This week's best celebrity pictures

Recommended articles

With album launches and a whole lot of celebrity sightings, these are our pictures of the week:

ADVERTISEMENT

Olamide was all grilled-out and shiny in this portrait picture posted on his Instagram account.

Asake chose avant-garde high fashion in this rusty crop jacket and low-waisted pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osas joined the Caribbean Carnival dripping in gold lingerie and feathers.

Davido wore a feather-like black sweat jacket and pants for a performance on BBC 1 Xtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilda posed for the camera on a night out wearing a lovely corset top and black pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vee shared stunning portraits of herself and the arm of her new man. Talk about a soft launch.

Bisola was a juror at the Big Brother Naija eviction show, and she looked stunning in a brown mini gown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike was also a juror at the BBN show, and he looked dapper in a green agbada, reminding us of a young Obasanjo.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

3 dangerous ways daddy issues can affect women

3 dangerous ways daddy issues can affect women

Hollantex campaign shines as the year's most colorful triumph across Africa

Hollantex campaign shines as the year's most colorful triumph across Africa

Cadbury candies takes 'Like a child again' to Abuja

Cadbury candies takes 'Like a child again' to Abuja

5 Nigerian meals that get needless hate but are actually delicious

5 Nigerian meals that get needless hate but are actually delicious

Orijin celebrates Osun Osogbo festival, empowers youths with ₦‎4m

Orijin celebrates Osun Osogbo festival, empowers youths with ₦‎4m

8 fashionable ways for men to wear pink inspired by Nigerian male celebs

8 fashionable ways for men to wear pink inspired by Nigerian male celebs

How watching horror movies affects your mental health

How watching horror movies affects your mental health

Whitley Neill Gin is official gin sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Whitley Neill Gin is official gin sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Here are common things people rarely dream about

Here are common things people rarely dream about

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it best?

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Bisola Aiyeola

This week's best pictures

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Afro hair enthusiast urges women to embrace natural African hair identity.

Afro hair enthusiast urges women to embrace natural African hair identity