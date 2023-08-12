This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

With album launches and a whole lot of celebrity sightings, these are our pictures of the week:

Olamide

Olamide was all grilled-out and shiny in this portrait picture posted on his Instagram account.

Asake

Asake chose avant-garde high fashion in this rusty crop jacket and low-waisted pants.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas joined the Caribbean Carnival dripping in gold lingerie and feathers.

Davido

Davido wore a feather-like black sweat jacket and pants for a performance on BBC 1 Xtra.

Hilda Baci

Hilda posed for the camera on a night out wearing a lovely corset top and black pants.

Vee

Vee shared stunning portraits of herself and the arm of her new man. Talk about a soft launch.

Bisola

Bisola was a juror at the Big Brother Naija eviction show, and she looked stunning in a brown mini gown.

Mike Edwards

