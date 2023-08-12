This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
With album launches and a whole lot of celebrity sightings, these are our pictures of the week:
Olamide
Olamide was all grilled-out and shiny in this portrait picture posted on his Instagram account.
Asake
Asake chose avant-garde high fashion in this rusty crop jacket and low-waisted pants.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas joined the Caribbean Carnival dripping in gold lingerie and feathers.
Davido
Davido wore a feather-like black sweat jacket and pants for a performance on BBC 1 Xtra.
Hilda Baci
Hilda posed for the camera on a night out wearing a lovely corset top and black pants.
Vee
Vee shared stunning portraits of herself and the arm of her new man. Talk about a soft launch.
Bisola
Bisola was a juror at the Big Brother Naija eviction show, and she looked stunning in a brown mini gown.
Mike Edwards
Mike was also a juror at the BBN show, and he looked dapper in a green agbada, reminding us of a young Obasanjo.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng