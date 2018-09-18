news

Clothes for curvy girls have come a long way. Long-gone are the days of dowdy clothing as new brands are ushering in a new era of clothes for stylish, fat women. If you're a fashion-forward curvy girl, these are 2 plus-size brands that you NEED to know.

Every curvy girl knows that it's not always easy to find clothes. Whether the sizes run too small or the styles simply aren't fashionable; being able to look as good as we feel isn't always easy. However, there are brands out there dedicated to clothing curvy girls in the best, most affordable and most fabulous outfits.

Check out the 2 brands that every curvy girls needs to know, now!

Premme

Premme, created by plus-size influencer icons Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason and is a relatively new label that has caught fire among the plus-size community due to the super-stylish and unique pieces. Their tag line 'Style without compromise' is a battle cry for women who want to look good regardless of their size. The label has a lot of basics like colourful co-ords and jumpsuits interspersed with some knockout dresses for special occassions.

According to their website:

Premme was born out of a love of fashion and the recognition that the industry is still lacking when it comes to the wants and needs of plus size women. We believe babes of all sizes deserve bold, fashion-forward statement pieces without compromise. At Premme, we think that clothing should be about expressing your personality and having fun, not feeling limited by society’s current fashion rules.

Premme was founded by plus size industry leaders Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason, who have been breaking rules and pushing boundaries for nearly a decade. With their backgrounds as fashion editors at InStyle and Marie Claire, design consultants and two of the first style bloggers they decided it was finally time to team up and address the wide open gaps in the market, realizing the only way they could truly actualize their vision was by doing it themselves.

PLT +

Everyone knows Pretty Little Thing but did you know that they have a plus-size range? Well yes, big girls can also find stylish, affordable and fast fashion on the web thanks to PLT. According to PLT:

With the hottest new season styles designed to fit and flatter the curvier shape, our selection of plus size clothes are everything you need to refresh your wardrobe RN. Whether it be for work or for play, there are styles to suit every single occasion.

Our plus size clothes ensure your feeling and looking on-point so they can’t go amiss. If you prefer to keep things on the DL, keep it minimal with our range of basic styles that can be dressed up or down. With plus size clothes that fit perfectly in all of the right places, you can’t really go wrong.

Well, who can argue with a cheap, cheerful and fashionable brand like PLT. If you need a going out dress or simply want to stock up on a new pair of jeans, you can find everything you need to from the comfort of your own home. With accurate size charts, you do not need to worry about getting the right fit, PLT ensures that from the beginning to the very end, you get a great online shopping experience.i