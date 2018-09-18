Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

These are 2 plus-size brands that you NEED to know

Curvy Girl Guide These are 2 plus-size brands that you NEED to know

Plus-size fashion has come a long way and these 2 brands are leading the charge with their stylish, affordable and on trend pieces.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
These are 2 plus-size brands that you NEED to know play

These are 2 plus-size brands that you NEED to know

(Pretty Little Thing)

Clothes for curvy girls have come a long way. Long-gone are the days of dowdy clothing as new brands are ushering in a new era of clothes for stylish, fat women. If you're a fashion-forward curvy girl, these are 2 plus-size brands that you NEED to know.

Every curvy girl knows that it's not always easy to find clothes. Whether the sizes run too small or the styles simply aren't fashionable; being able to look as good as we feel isn't always easy. However, there are brands out there dedicated to clothing curvy girls in the best, most affordable and most fabulous outfits.

Check out the 2 brands that every curvy girls needs to know, now!

Premme

 

Premme, created by plus-size influencer icons Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason and is a relatively new label that has caught fire among the plus-size community due to the super-stylish and unique pieces. Their tag line 'Style without compromise' is a battle cry for women who want to look good regardless of their size. The label has a lot of basics like colourful co-ords and jumpsuits interspersed with some knockout dresses for special occassions.

According to their website:

Premme was born out of a love of fashion and the recognition that the industry is still lacking when it comes to the wants and needs of plus size women. We believe babes of all sizes deserve bold, fashion-forward statement pieces without compromise. At Premme, we think that clothing should be about expressing your personality and having fun, not feeling limited by society’s current fashion rules.

Premme was founded by plus size industry leaders Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason, who have been breaking rules and pushing boundaries for nearly a decade.  With their backgrounds as fashion editors at InStyle and Marie Claire, design consultants and two of the first style bloggers they decided it was finally time to team up and address the wide open gaps in the market, realizing the only way they could truly actualize their vision was by doing it themselves.

PLT +

 

Everyone knows Pretty Little Thing but did you know that they have a plus-size range? Well yes, big girls can also find stylish, affordable and fast fashion on the web thanks to PLT. According to PLT:

With the hottest new season styles designed to fit and flatter the curvier shape, our selection of plus size clothes are everything you need to refresh your wardrobe RN. Whether it be for work or for play, there are styles to suit every single occasion.

Our plus size clothes ensure your feeling and looking on-point so they can’t go amiss. If you prefer to keep things on the DL, keep it minimal with our range of basic styles that can be dressed up or down. With plus size clothes that fit perfectly in all of the right places, you can’t really go wrong.

Well, who can argue with a cheap, cheerful and fashionable brand like PLT. If you need a going out dress or simply want to stock up on a new pair of jeans, you can find everything you need to from the comfort of your own home. With accurate size charts, you do not need to worry about getting the right fit, PLT ensures that from the beginning to the very end, you get a great online shopping experience.i

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Rest in Peace Fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez loses her battle with...bullet
2 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
3 Wedding Style All the best looks from Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz...bullet

Related Articles

Style tips Wedding guest style ideas for curvy girls
Style Profile Abuja-based plus-size blogger Winnie Leon nails curvy style
Curvy Girl's Guide Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops
Style How to wear a jumpsuit at any size
Latasha Ngwube Plus-size media personality shows us how curvy babes wear sheer
Style Profile Joselyn Dumas does it for the girls with curves
Trend Report The curvy girl's guide to wearing white

Fashion

The 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend set to hold in November
GTBank Fashion Weekend The 2018 edition set to hold in November
Riccardo Tisci makes controversial design debut for Burberry
London Fashion Week Riccardo Tisci makes controversial design debut for Burberry
Issa Rae arriving at the 70th edition of the Emmy's
Red Carpet Style The best dressed stars from the 70th edition of the Emmy's
How to slay at a movie premiere like Zainab Balogun
Style Watch How to slay at a movie premiere like Zainab Balogun