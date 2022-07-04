RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion: Did they all nail the theme?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The stars of this smash hit show gathered for a reunion in delectable traditional attires.

The Real Housewives of Lagos [Instagram]
The Real Housewives of Lagos [Instagram]

The Real Housewives of Lagos sat down and settled their issues over the past season with tongue lashing and insults.

Recommended articles

They didn't only come with words, it was a great time to play dress up.

The theme for the reunion was Nigerian traditional attires, and this is our review on whether they stuck to the theme.

Carolyn used the Tiv’s black and white stripes to make it into a beautiful gown put together by Medlin Boss.

Laura was going for a traditional Igbo woman attire, and she almost nailed it, but we were distracted by the cloth sewn to her right hand which didn’t sit well.

We loved the gold sequins on the outfit though.

Iyabo was a total Edo queen? She was simply regal and we loved the beads, rich material and style. Gorgeous!

Toyin Lawani is a beautiful woman - very beautiful. However, from her caption, she was tapping into her royal roots, but if we are being honest, she went for a ‘Babalawo’ (traditional medicine man) attire. We saw a calabash on her attire, why?

Mariam went in an Efik Bride attire. Her hair was full of golden combs, complete with the cloth staff. She looked luxe and goddess-like.

Chioma has not posted her reunion pictures, but she channelled the Fulanis, and wore their blue aso oke and tied her hair like a Hausa bride.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion: Did they all nail the theme?

The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion: Did they all nail the theme?

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

7 people talk about the first time they heard about sex

7 people talk about the first time they heard about sex

5 apps Lagosians use to order food

5 apps Lagosians use to order food

How do young Lagosians eat when they barely have time?

How do young Lagosians eat when they barely have time?

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

Itsekiri people: Kingdom History and culture of the Iwere

Itsekiri people: Kingdom History and culture of the Iwere

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

Trending

#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

The best and worst dressed at the BET Awards

Fashion Police: Tems custom-made gown for her big night at the BETs

Tems at the BET Awards 2022 [Instagram/Tems]

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

These are the best pictures [Instagram]

Style Guide: Hats off to this new trend we keep seeing

Hats are trendy again [Instagram]