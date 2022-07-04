The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion: Did they all nail the theme?

They didn't only come with words, it was a great time to play dress up.

The theme for the reunion was Nigerian traditional attires, and this is our review on whether they stuck to the theme.

Carolyn Hutchings (Tiv)

Carolyn used the Tiv’s black and white stripes to make it into a beautiful gown put together by Medlin Boss.

Laura Ikeji (Igbo)

Laura was going for a traditional Igbo woman attire, and she almost nailed it, but we were distracted by the cloth sewn to her right hand which didn’t sit well.

We loved the gold sequins on the outfit though.

Iyabo Ojo (Edo)

Iyabo was a total Edo queen? She was simply regal and we loved the beads, rich material and style. Gorgeous!

Toyin Lawani (Yoruba)

Toyin Lawani is a beautiful woman - very beautiful. However, from her caption, she was tapping into her royal roots, but if we are being honest, she went for a ‘Babalawo’ (traditional medicine man) attire. We saw a calabash on her attire, why?

Mariam Timmer (Efik)

Mariam went in an Efik Bride attire. Her hair was full of golden combs, complete with the cloth staff. She looked luxe and goddess-like.

Chioma Ikokwu (Fulani)