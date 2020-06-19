Now more than ever, everyone misses and appreciates their hairstylists, and while we wait to get back to the salon, MegaGrowth Nigeria, through their influencers are sharing DIY tips on how repair and restore your hair.

The Mega Growth 3-step regimen includes a Deep conditioner, Break-free leave-in strengthener and Growth oil, which all contain active ingredients to strengthen, repair, soften and promote hair growth.

Whether your hair is permed or natural, Profectiv Mega Growth has all the products to help you protect and grow your hair with 3 easy steps – Repair, moisturize and seal.

Learn how to use the Mega Growth regimen as shared by some of your favourite influencers:

Have you heard about pre poo for hair? Learn all about this from from Lola Williams who shared tips about what to do pre-shampoo to avoid shedding.

The 3-step regimen is great for natural hair too, learn how to use it as shared by Chevonne Spirine

Mega Growth products are made with natural oils, shea butter and vitamins, making the hair strong on the inside and beautiful on the outside.

