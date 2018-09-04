The fashion crowd came out for the Glitz Style Awards 2018   

It was a night of style, glamour, celebrities and lots of fun as Idia Aisien hosted the 2018 Glitz Style Awards in Accra.
For the 2018 Edition, Idia Aisien hosted The Glitz Style awards last weekend alongside Fashion Designer & Actor, Elikem Kumordzie at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
Actors, fashion designers, influencers, artists such as Efya, Martha Ankomah, Juliet Ibrahim, and Becca all graced this grand event with their presence. It was a night full of fashion, style & most importantly recognition.
For Idia, it served as a platform for exposure through its strong and diverse audience. Also, a platform to be reunited with some of her African colleagues making waves in and out of Africa.
