The fashion crowd came out for the Glitz Style Awards 2018

Glitz Style Awards 2018

It was a night of style, glamour, celebrities and lots of fun as Idia Aisien hosted the 2018 Glitz Style Awards in Accra.

  • Published:
Glitz Africa held its annual award show, “Glitz Style Awards”, in Ghana on Sunday night. Accra’s biggest style award,The Glitz Style Awards honours influential personalities within and across Africa. The fashion crowd came out for the Ghanaian style event and it was certainly a night to remember.

For the 2018 Edition, Idia Aisien hosted The Glitz Style awards last weekend alongside Fashion Designer & Actor, Elikem Kumordzie at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Actors, fashion designers, influencers, artists such as Efya, Martha Ankomah, Juliet Ibrahim, and Becca all graced this grand event with their presence. It was a night full of fashion, style & most importantly recognition. 

For Idia, it served as a platform for exposure through its strong and diverse audience. Also, a platform to be reunited with some of her African colleagues making waves in and out of Africa. 

For more information, visit www.idiaaisien.com 

Instagram handle for Idia Aisien @doctoridia

Press Contact for Idia Aisien Management, The PR Boy @theprboy_

