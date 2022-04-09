The exhausting life of a slay queen and baddie

The baddie life isn't so easy, here are some challenges;

Long eyelashes

Long eyelashes that probably cover half of her face are integral to the baddie look. Lashes are hard to remove but the worst thing about them is when one eyelash removes and the other eyelash doesn’t want to join in. There you are walking with just one eye covered in lashes

Installing your frontal wigs

Now getting the most premium wigs is part of the baddie gig but it is not about the wig, you must be able to lay it seamlessly.

A well-laid wig is simply magnifique.

Now laying your frontal wig is a skill, the glue, the foundation, it is all an art form and to be honest, not everyone can do it. So, slay queens go to a saloon and spend a lot of money to do it so they won’t end up like a villager who tried to use a frontal wig.

Flawless makeup

The makeup is not the 10 minutes type, this takes hours. The key thing about this baddie look is the eyebrows, contouring and highlighting which must be done to perfection. Plus, the eyeshadow has to be applied flawlessly. Let’s not forget the cost of buying all these products.

If there is a makeup equation it goes like Flawless makeup = time + effort + money + mad skills +YouTube tutorials.

If she cannot do makeup herself that means whenever she has an event, she has to employ the services of a makeup artist and that is so expensive.

Gyming

To get that slay queen body, you have to go to the gym if your metabolism or the natural body isn’t a BBL body.

But even if you are skinny, you have to do some exercises to sculpt that perfect body and waist with squats, palates and those awful waist trainers.

The cost of a trainer or gym member is not child's play but going to the gym is part of healthy living, so charge that to the game gladly.

The expensive clothes

Not being able to repeat your clothes makes being a slay queen difficult. Plus, buying all those outfits that cost less than N15,000 every weekend you go out and the fact that they don't use half a yard to sew these clothes is a problem.

Sometimes, you would love to wear sweatpants or jean trousers and slippers or sandals to go to an event but unfortunately, that is not how to slay.

The really long nails

No baddie keeps her natural nails but long nails are such a hassle. Imagine cleaning your butt after using the bathroom with such long nails, or typing on your phone and hitting the screen like a toddler or how you can scratch others and yourself with your nails and how life is generally difficult because of it but the most annoying thing (for me) is how expensive these nails can be, especially if you want one that lasts long and looks good.

Try medium-sized nails but a real baddie has 'claws.'

Skincare routine

Most people have to join the skincare gang and it is a lot of money before you buy all the skincare products you need, you would have spent about N50,000.

Miscellaneous

The baddie's life full of pretty aesthetics is great and money makes it easier. Because if you don't have money your BBL surgery will look like a joke, you will try to microblade your brows but it looks like a child drew on it.