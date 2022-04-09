RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The exhausting life of a slay queen and baddie

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

You must be ready to put in the work and money to be a slay queen or a baddie. If you can't, then it is probably not your life calling.

Kylie is an original baddie [Instagram/Kyliejenner]
Kylie is an original baddie [Instagram/Kyliejenner]

Slay queen, baddie are terms used to refer to a particular class of women online and sometimes offline who always look peng and gorgeous like celebrities.

Recommended articles

The baddie life isn't so easy, here are some challenges;

Video show slay queen struggling to save her long artificial eyelashes during a boat ride
Video show slay queen struggling to save her long artificial eyelashes during a boat ride Video show slay queen struggling to save her long artificial eyelashes during a boat ride Pulse Ghana

Long eyelashes that probably cover half of her face are integral to the baddie look. Lashes are hard to remove but the worst thing about them is when one eyelash removes and the other eyelash doesn’t want to join in. There you are walking with just one eye covered in lashes

How to install your frontal wig by beauty guru Tiarra Monet
How to install your frontal wig by beauty guru Tiarra Monet ece-auto-gen

Now getting the most premium wigs is part of the baddie gig but it is not about the wig, you must be able to lay it seamlessly.

A well-laid wig is simply magnifique.

Now laying your frontal wig is a skill, the glue, the foundation, it is all an art form and to be honest, not everyone can do it. So, slay queens go to a saloon and spend a lot of money to do it so they won’t end up like a villager who tried to use a frontal wig.

Contouring and highlighting is not so hard [Pinterest]
Contouring and highlighting is not so hard [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The makeup is not the 10 minutes type, this takes hours. The key thing about this baddie look is the eyebrows, contouring and highlighting which must be done to perfection. Plus, the eyeshadow has to be applied flawlessly. Let’s not forget the cost of buying all these products.

If there is a makeup equation it goes like Flawless makeup = time + effort + money + mad skills +YouTube tutorials.

If she cannot do makeup herself that means whenever she has an event, she has to employ the services of a makeup artist and that is so expensive.

To get that slay queen body, you have to go to the gym if your metabolism or the natural body isn’t a BBL body.

But even if you are skinny, you have to do some exercises to sculpt that perfect body and waist with squats, palates and those awful waist trainers.

The cost of a trainer or gym member is not child's play but going to the gym is part of healthy living, so charge that to the game gladly.

Not being able to repeat your clothes makes being a slay queen difficult. Plus, buying all those outfits that cost less than N15,000 every weekend you go out and the fact that they don't use half a yard to sew these clothes is a problem.

Sometimes, you would love to wear sweatpants or jean trousers and slippers or sandals to go to an event but unfortunately, that is not how to slay.

Long nails {pinterest}
Long nails {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

No baddie keeps her natural nails but long nails are such a hassle. Imagine cleaning your butt after using the bathroom with such long nails, or typing on your phone and hitting the screen like a toddler or how you can scratch others and yourself with your nails and how life is generally difficult because of it but the most annoying thing (for me) is how expensive these nails can be, especially if you want one that lasts long and looks good.

Try medium-sized nails but a real baddie has 'claws.'

Most people have to join the skincare gang and it is a lot of money before you buy all the skincare products you need, you would have spent about N50,000.

The baddie's life full of pretty aesthetics is great and money makes it easier. Because if you don't have money your BBL surgery will look like a joke, you will try to microblade your brows but it looks like a child drew on it.

And even if you have the money, sometimes you want to take a break from the slay queen personnel, remove the wigs and the lashes and be yourself and then when you feel like it, you can 'put this wig on your head and it is over!'

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 activities for those looking for romance and fun this easter

10 activities for those looking for romance and fun this easter

Celebrity pictures of the week

Celebrity pictures of the week

The exhausting life of a slay queen and baddie

The exhausting life of a slay queen and baddie

5 ways to kick-start a perfect weekend

5 ways to kick-start a perfect weekend

Celebrate Easter with Shopping Vouchers in Infinix April Promo

Celebrate Easter with Shopping Vouchers in Infinix April Promo

How to lose postpartum weight healthily

How to lose postpartum weight healthily

Walkers District Lagos Party: Johnnie Walker’s convergence of creatives

Walkers District Lagos Party: Johnnie Walker’s convergence of creatives

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Trending

Broda Shaggi dresses up as half horse-half man, see other costumes at premiere of King of Thieves

Costumes at the premiere

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

These women style never dissappoint [Instagram]

Grammy Awards 2022: The best-dressed women

Best dressed women at the Grammy Awards

Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere: The cast members on classy outfits and those on tacky couture

Iyabo, Chioma, Carolyn are the cast members of Real Housewives [Instagram]