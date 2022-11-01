While some people take Lagos Fashion Week as a costume party - they have every right to do so as per freedom of expression. Others see Lagos fashion week as an opportunity to show off their style.
The best street style at Lagos Fashion Week 2022
These are the overall best in fashion.
Here are some of the best styles;
Denola Grey
Denola Grey led the pack but his best outfit was the maroon shirt from Emmy Kasbit and pants from Mai Atafo.
Angel Obasi
She goes by the alias Style Connoisseur, and she certainly looked stylish in this red two-piece by Cynthia Obasi.
Tijesu Olupekan
Tijesu’s mix of orange and red scored him winning points.
Eku Edewor
Everyone played with colours and certainly loved Eku’s mix of lilac and orange.
Olivia Arukwe
Olivia kept it classy in an Andrea Iyamah two-piece.
Akin Faminu
We were in coat heaven when we loved the mix of white and lilac, and the fit was everything.
