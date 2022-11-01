RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best street style at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the overall best in fashion.

Lagos Fashion Week 2022 best street style

While some people take Lagos Fashion Week as a costume party - they have every right to do so as per freedom of expression. Others see Lagos fashion week as an opportunity to show off their style.

Here are some of the best styles;

Denola Grey led the pack but his best outfit was the maroon shirt from Emmy Kasbit and pants from Mai Atafo.

She goes by the alias Style Connoisseur, and she certainly looked stylish in this red two-piece by Cynthia Obasi.

Tijesu’s mix of orange and red scored him winning points.

Everyone played with colours and certainly loved Eku’s mix of lilac and orange.

Olivia kept it classy in an Andrea Iyamah two-piece.

We were in coat heaven when we loved the mix of white and lilac, and the fit was everything.

