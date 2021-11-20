Some celebrities came through with fiery pictures this week.
The best pictures on Instagram this week
Whose pictures are we feeling this week?
From birthday giveaway announcements to pregnancy announcements, there are a few pictures that caught our attention and we make bold to declare as the best.
Mocheddah
Mocheddah shares the good news of her pregnancy with us in this maternity photo shoot. Congratulations Mo Cheddah!
Davido
Davido is all smiles in this plaid shirt and shades. We would have such a broad smile too if we had millions of naira.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon looks amazing in this white ensemble, Everything from the hairstyling to the shoes is beautifully put together.
Liquorose
Liquorose makes being a tomboy fun in this Louis Vuitton two-piece.
Erica
Erica looks especially beautiful in this photoshoot. The orange ambience is delightful.
Cee C
Cee C shows off her title in this red velvet and lace combination.
