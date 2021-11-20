The best pictures on Instagram this week

From birthday giveaway announcements to pregnancy announcements, there are a few pictures that caught our attention and we make bold to declare as the best.

Mocheddah

Mocheddah shares the good news of her pregnancy with us in this maternity photo shoot. Congratulations Mo Cheddah!

Davido

Davido is all smiles in this plaid shirt and shades. We would have such a broad smile too if we had millions of naira.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon looks amazing in this white ensemble, Everything from the hairstyling to the shoes is beautifully put together.

Liquorose

Liquorose makes being a tomboy fun in this Louis Vuitton two-piece.

Erica

Erica looks especially beautiful in this photoshoot. The orange ambience is delightful.

Cee C