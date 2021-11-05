The best pictures on Instagram this week

These photoshoots are some of the best pictures this week.

Mercy Eke

Mercy makes our list this week because she is fashion killer in this sequined jumpsuit.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa said it was ‘selfie’ time and who are we not to agree. The queen of afrobeats is stunning in this selfie.

Prince Nelson Enwerem

Prince in this trench coat and baseball hat is rocking an expected combination we find no fault in.

Toke Makinwa

Toke took a lot of pictures for her birthday but we gotta love this beauty shot.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka is casual and chilled in this two piece by Orange Culture and sneakers.

Liquorose

Pulse Nigeria

Liquorose is angelic in this picture and we love it.

Saskay

Pulse Nigeria