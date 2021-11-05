RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week. Another slay.

Prince, Toke and Tiwa had some of the best pictures this week [instagram]
This week on Instagram, celebrities did not disappoint us we had several pictures to feast our eyes on.

These photoshoots are some of the best pictures this week.

Mercy makes our list this week because she is fashion killer in this sequined jumpsuit.

Tiwa said it was ‘selfie’ time and who are we not to agree. The queen of afrobeats is stunning in this selfie.

Prince in this trench coat and baseball hat is rocking an expected combination we find no fault in.

Toke took a lot of pictures for her birthday but we gotta love this beauty shot.

Ebuka is casual and chilled in this two piece by Orange Culture and sneakers.

Liquorose's picture looks great [instagram/liquorose]
Liquorose is angelic in this picture and we love it.

Saskay is art [instagram/saskay]
We might have to agree that Saskay is art, the ankara and the full afro is beautiful

