The best pictures on Instagram this week
Mercy Eke
Mercy makes our list this week because she is fashion killer in this sequined jumpsuit.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa said it was ‘selfie’ time and who are we not to agree. The queen of afrobeats is stunning in this selfie.
Prince Nelson Enwerem
Prince in this trench coat and baseball hat is rocking an expected combination we find no fault in.
Toke Makinwa
Toke took a lot of pictures for her birthday but we gotta love this beauty shot.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka is casual and chilled in this two piece by Orange Culture and sneakers.
Liquorose
Liquorose is angelic in this picture and we love it.
Saskay
We might have to agree that Saskay is art, the ankara and the full afro is beautiful
