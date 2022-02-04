Another week on Instagram and our eyes went to and fro for the best pictures. What pictures caught our fancy this week?
The best pictures on Instagram this week
Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;
1. Tiwa
Tiwa kept classy in this stunning black Lanre Da Silva gown. The clutch and the shoes were to die for too.
2. Liquorose
A slip dress is always a good idea, and Liquorose proves this in this pink gown.
3. Nengi
Nengi looks like a doll in another beautiful black slip dress and diamonds.
4. Tacha
Tacha takes aso-oke glamour to the next level in these pictures.
5. Jackie B
This picture of Jackie B and her son was one of the cutest things on the internet.
6. Dorathy
Dorathy is sexy in red, and she deserves accolades for how she keeps her hair laid.
