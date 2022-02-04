The best pictures on Instagram this week

1. Tiwa

Tiwa kept classy in this stunning black Lanre Da Silva gown. The clutch and the shoes were to die for too.

2. Liquorose

A slip dress is always a good idea, and Liquorose proves this in this pink gown.

3. Nengi

Nengi looks like a doll in another beautiful black slip dress and diamonds.

4. Tacha

Tacha takes aso-oke glamour to the next level in these pictures.

5. Jackie B

This picture of Jackie B and her son was one of the cutest things on the internet.

