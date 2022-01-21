Instagram is the playground for celebrities and Twitter is for ordinary people? How true is this?
The best pictures on Instagram this week
Here are our best pictures this week;
Well, we have to agree because week in, week out, we are enthralled by the pictures these celebrities post.
Wizkid
Wizkid in this black and white beach shirt really had us in a chokehold.
P-Square
The singing-dancing duo is back, and they announce this with a nostalgic picture taken by Kelechi Amadi-Obi.
Fireboy
Fireboy is giving us relaxed vibes in this white combination. We love the shoes too!
Maria
Maria is sitting pretty in this ad; we love it.
Nengi
Nengi is too cute in this glossy gown with its exaggerated sleeves. Stunning!
Sharon Ooja
The perfect plaid shirt and a shirt unbuttoned, it’s a sexy secretary look.
Timi Dakolo
It was Timi’s birthday this week, and he dropped some pictures to remind us. We love them.
Bisola Aiyeola
Bisola looks great in her birthday photoshoot.
