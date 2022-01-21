RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Here are our best pictures this week;

These pictures did it for us this week [Instagram]
These pictures did it for us this week [Instagram]

Instagram is the playground for celebrities and Twitter is for ordinary people? How true is this?

Well, we have to agree because week in, week out, we are enthralled by the pictures these celebrities post.

www.instagram.com

Wizkid in this black and white beach shirt really had us in a chokehold.

www.instagram.com

The singing-dancing duo is back, and they announce this with a nostalgic picture taken by Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

www.instagram.com

Fireboy is giving us relaxed vibes in this white combination. We love the shoes too!

www.instagram.com

Maria is sitting pretty in this ad; we love it.

www.instagram.com

Nengi is too cute in this glossy gown with its exaggerated sleeves. Stunning!

www.instagram.com

The perfect plaid shirt and a shirt unbuttoned, it’s a sexy secretary look.

www.instagram.com

It was Timi’s birthday this week, and he dropped some pictures to remind us. We love them.

www.instagram.com

Bisola looks great in her birthday photoshoot.

