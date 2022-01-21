The best pictures on Instagram this week

Well, we have to agree because week in, week out, we are enthralled by the pictures these celebrities post.

Wizkid

Wizkid in this black and white beach shirt really had us in a chokehold.

P-Square

The singing-dancing duo is back, and they announce this with a nostalgic picture taken by Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

Fireboy

Fireboy is giving us relaxed vibes in this white combination. We love the shoes too!

Maria

Maria is sitting pretty in this ad; we love it.

Nengi

Nengi is too cute in this glossy gown with its exaggerated sleeves. Stunning!

Sharon Ooja

The perfect plaid shirt and a shirt unbuttoned, it’s a sexy secretary look.

Timi Dakolo

It was Timi’s birthday this week, and he dropped some pictures to remind us. We love them.

Bisola Aiyeola