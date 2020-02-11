The Vanity Fair Oscar party 2020 will always be one to remember.

After the Award show which held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, the celebrities headed for the after party, The Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, which held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. The event was graced by lots of celebrirites, even those that did not attend the Award show, showed up for the after party. See more pictures of our best look from the event below:

1. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

One of favorite couple showed up gracefully for the Vanity fair Oscar party. Chrissy Teigen wore a custom high thigh slit dress from Georges Hobeika while John was adorned in a Gucci tuxedo

ChrissyTeigen and John Legend at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party [Getty Image]

2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The couple looked stunning to the Vanity Fair party. Kim was adorned in this vintage oyster Alexander McQueen gown while Kanye was dressed in a black suit made by Alfred Dunhill

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party [Getty Image]

3. Kylie Jenner

The America media personality graced the after party in this black jeweled Ralph and Russo dress.

Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party [Getty Image]

4. Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star looked absolutely golden in plunging neckline couture dress from Zuhair Murad.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party [Getty Image]

5. Ella Balinska

The 23 year old actress looked like a goddess in this electric blue beaded outfit from Schiaparelli haute couture.

Ella Balinska at Vanity Fair Oscar party 2020 [Fashion Bomb]

6. Cynthia Erivo

The 33 year old Harriet superstar left us stunned as she looked breathtaking in this purple outfit from Versace.

Cynthia Erivo at the Vanity Fair Oscar party 2020 [Getty Images]

7. Ciara

The American singer who recently announced her pregnancy few weeks ago, made a statement at the Oscar after party in this sheer shinny number by Ralph & Russo.

Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 [Getty Images]

8. Kiki Layne

The If Beale Street Could Talk superstar looked absolutely elegant and chic in this gold high-neck sequinned dress from Michael Kors. Everything seems so put together from the hair to the skin looking like a real life Oscar.

Kiki Layne at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 [Getty Images]

9. Reese Witherspoon

The 43 year old American actress and producer looked simple and elegant in this midi gown by Dolce & Gabana

Reese Witherspoon at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party [Invision/AP]

10. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The black couple graced the after party in outfits that complimented each other. The American actress wore a white dress by Giambattista Valli while the professional basketball player, Dwyane Wade, wore a white tuxedo by Dolce & Gabana.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the Vanity Fair Oscar party 2020 [Getty Images]

11. Tessa Thompson

The American actress graced the Vanity Fair party in this draped dress embellished with hand-crafted micro pleats with the bodice enriched with heritage bondage belts by Versace.