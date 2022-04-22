Nollywood turned up for ReelDeel2022 and they all looked stunning and fabulous - with the exception of a few.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
This week was a glamorous week for fashion because of Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding.
Apart from that event, we had some other fiery pictures posted by celebrities;
Here are the best pictures celebrities on Instagram this week;
Rita Dominic
We are starting the list with Rita who undoubtedly had best picture on Instagram. She wore dresses made by Tubo, and looked like a perfect bride, her joy was evident.
Ini Edo
The creativity of her designer was out of this world, Xtrabrides Lagos. Ini was also one of the best dressed women at Rita's traditional wedding. She was stunning.
Wizkid
Every picture Wizkid posts looks great and garners a lot likes. He looked calm and fashionable in his typical manner in an oversized black two-piece in this picture.
Simi
Simi celebrated her birthday in a monochromatic look with exaggerated sleeves. The low cut hairdo fits her face so well.
Liquorose
Cute, adorable, and fierce are just a few words to describe Liquorose. The yellow blazer and suit from Medlin Boss Couture is an interesting spin on workwear outfits and that makeup is simply gorgeous.
Nengi
Nengi posed at Dubai Miracle Garden, the flower aesthetic is everything. She kept it simple in leather pants and a corset top.
Adekunle Gold
AG baby looked positively radiant in Orange.
Wathoni
Wathoni celebrated her birthday with this gorgeous picture.
Omoni Oboli
For her 44th birthday, Omoni Oboli showed that 40s is the new 20s in this steaming hot red gown.
