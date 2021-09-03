The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Tiwa Savage

The queen of Afro-beats is queening in this silver ensemble by Tubo.

Wizkid

Wizkid is laidback, chilled, and relaxed after carrying the whole of Afro-beats on his head in this comfortable yellow cardigan and trouser.

Davido

Summertime might be over, but Davido is summertime fine in this patterned summer shirt.

We also love this all-black look, definitely a classic.

Nengi

Wedding bells are ringing or maybe they aren’t, Nengi looks like a stunning bride in this ad.

Tacha

Tacha is stunning in this Xtrabride Lagos gown, the hair, the makeup, the fit, exquisite!

Mercy