When it comes to stunning outfits, beautiful makeup, and an overall great aesthetic we must doff our hats and clear the road for these celebrities this week.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
It is the end of another week and as usual, there are some celebrities pictures on Instagram we think are simply the best.
Tiwa Savage
The queen of Afro-beats is queening in this silver ensemble by Tubo.
Wizkid
Wizkid is laidback, chilled, and relaxed after carrying the whole of Afro-beats on his head in this comfortable yellow cardigan and trouser.
Davido
Summertime might be over, but Davido is summertime fine in this patterned summer shirt.
We also love this all-black look, definitely a classic.
Nengi
Wedding bells are ringing or maybe they aren’t, Nengi looks like a stunning bride in this ad.
Tacha
Tacha is stunning in this Xtrabride Lagos gown, the hair, the makeup, the fit, exquisite!
Mercy
Mercy is casual in this white shirt and pink. An interesting and fashionable choice and we love to see it.
