The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Amidst all the Instagram drama, we had a fair share of gorgeous pictures posted and, we are sharing some of the best here;

Maria

Maria was the perfect Igbo bride in this green outfit from Veekee James.

Laycon

Everyone’s favourite icon was cute in outfits from Klasslay in these pictures posted on his Instagram.

Tacha

The characteristic of a slay queen is Tacha in this two-piece from 2207 by Tbally.

Venita

Venita is sexy in this pink number, her skirt is from Dose of Kasa, her bra is from Ann Summers and her kimono is Roseline Rose Couture

Sharon Ooja

Sharon wore a dress from The Bijou we magically wanted to be transported to our wardrobe.

Saskay

Saskay is gorgeously chocolate in this gown from Odeva Nigeria.

Toke Makinwa

Toke was stunning in this sultry gown from 2207 by Tbally.

Ebuka