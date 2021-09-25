RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

These are the best pictures of Nigerian celebrities on Instagram this week.

Maria, Ebuka, Tacha had great pictures this week [instagram]
Maria, Ebuka, Tacha had great pictures this week [instagram]

If you have been on Instagram, you know that celebrities didn’t disappoint us this week when it came to posting great pictures.

Amidst all the Instagram drama, we had a fair share of gorgeous pictures posted and, we are sharing some of the best here;

Maria was the perfect Igbo bride in this green outfit from Veekee James.

Everyone’s favourite icon was cute in outfits from Klasslay in these pictures posted on his Instagram.

The characteristic of a slay queen is Tacha in this two-piece from 2207 by Tbally.

Venita is sexy in this pink number, her skirt is from Dose of Kasa, her bra is from Ann Summers and her kimono is Roseline Rose Couture

Sharon wore a dress from The Bijou we magically wanted to be transported to our wardrobe.

Saskay is gorgeously chocolate in this gown from Odeva Nigeria.

Toke was stunning in this sultry gown from 2207 by Tbally.

For Sunday night’s Big Brother Naija eviction, Ebuka was colourful in pink and orange coat, shirt and pants by Mai Atafo.

