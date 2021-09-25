If you have been on Instagram, you know that celebrities didn’t disappoint us this week when it came to posting great pictures.
The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week
These are the best pictures of Nigerian celebrities on Instagram this week.
Amidst all the Instagram drama, we had a fair share of gorgeous pictures posted and, we are sharing some of the best here;
Maria
Maria was the perfect Igbo bride in this green outfit from Veekee James.
Laycon
Everyone’s favourite icon was cute in outfits from Klasslay in these pictures posted on his Instagram.
Tacha
The characteristic of a slay queen is Tacha in this two-piece from 2207 by Tbally.
Venita
Venita is sexy in this pink number, her skirt is from Dose of Kasa, her bra is from Ann Summers and her kimono is Roseline Rose Couture
Sharon Ooja
Sharon wore a dress from The Bijou we magically wanted to be transported to our wardrobe.
Saskay
Saskay is gorgeously chocolate in this gown from Odeva Nigeria.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was stunning in this sultry gown from 2207 by Tbally.
Ebuka
For Sunday night’s Big Brother Naija eviction, Ebuka was colourful in pink and orange coat, shirt and pants by Mai Atafo.
