The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week. Another slay.

Jackie, Davido, Mercy, Chef Chi looked great this week [instagram]
Jackie, Davido, Mercy, Chef Chi looked great this week [instagram]

Slaying was the theme of many Nigerian celebrities who showed up and showed out for different functions and events.

These are the pictures we found gorgeous.

The streets screamed Lambo as she stepped out on her birthday in two outfits. One is a shimmering gown and the other is a fringe gown, both made by Tubo.

Davido was on the cover of L’Officiel magazine in an all-black look we had to admire.

Chioma was delectable in this gown by Jennifer Rowland.

Nancy in this Aztec Print by Erica Moore Brand is a beautiful sight to behold. Her shoes and makeup are on fire too.

She also looked amazing in this white gown from Julyet Peters.

Jackie took no prisoners in this gangsta glam by Mimis Kreationz.

Everyone’s favourite aunty had her birthday in the week. The most popular picture from her birthday shoot was the one where she tied an adire wrapper and head tie.

Ini was simply beautiful in this butterfly-shaped gown. The avant-garde aesthetic is simply amazing.

What waist? Toke is sexy in this olive dress from Julyet Peters.

