The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Mercy Eke

The streets screamed Lambo as she stepped out on her birthday in two outfits. One is a shimmering gown and the other is a fringe gown, both made by Tubo.

Davido

Davido was on the cover of L’Officiel magazine in an all-black look we had to admire.

Chef Chi

Chioma was delectable in this gown by Jennifer Rowland.

Nancy Isime

Nancy in this Aztec Print by Erica Moore Brand is a beautiful sight to behold. Her shoes and makeup are on fire too.

She also looked amazing in this white gown from Julyet Peters.

Jackie Bent

Jackie took no prisoners in this gangsta glam by Mimis Kreationz.

Joke Silva

Everyone’s favourite aunty had her birthday in the week. The most popular picture from her birthday shoot was the one where she tied an adire wrapper and head tie.

Ini Edo

Ini was simply beautiful in this butterfly-shaped gown. The avant-garde aesthetic is simply amazing.

Toke Makinwa