The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

Here are some of the best outfits on the red carpet:

Kie Kie

Kie Kie was as regal as a Yoruba bride in this red aso-oke outfit, especially love the mix with white and the accessories were on point.

Toyin Abraham

Toyin looked like an Olori (queen) in a green and white aso-oke. Her gele was also quite well tied.

Adebimpe Lateef

Adebimpe also wore a green aso-oke, but our favourite thing about the outfit were the designs on her shoulders. The elaborate designs added a bit of avant-garde to the look.

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo brought drama to the red carpet with the fiery design on her top. She was traditional, classy but still quite edgy.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy was definitely one of the best-dressed guests in the nude lace aso-ebi. We also really loved the flower applique on the outfit; it was impeccably tailored.

Nancy Isime

