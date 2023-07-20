ADVERTISEMENT
The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

The premiere of 'Orisa' was the perfect place to be inspired by different gorgeous aso-ebi styles.

Best aso-ebi styles from Orisa the movie premiere [Instagram]
Here are some of the best outfits on the red carpet:

Kie Kie was as regal as a Yoruba bride in this red aso-oke outfit, especially love the mix with white and the accessories were on point.

Toyin looked like an Olori (queen) in a green and white aso-oke. Her gele was also quite well tied.

Adebimpe also wore a green aso-oke, but our favourite thing about the outfit were the designs on her shoulders. The elaborate designs added a bit of avant-garde to the look.

Iyabo Ojo brought drama to the red carpet with the fiery design on her top. She was traditional, classy but still quite edgy.

Mercy was definitely one of the best-dressed guests in the nude lace aso-ebi. We also really loved the flower applique on the outfit; it was impeccably tailored.

Nancy added some gentrified charm to her aso-oke with the design, love her headgear too. Regal and beautiful.

