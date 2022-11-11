RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Teni's ability to transform her look amazes us every time

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why we love Teni’s new look.

We have to applaud how Teni's transform [Instagram/Teni]
We have to applaud how Teni's transform [Instagram/Teni]

There are tangible signs of improvement in Teni’s weight and health journey. Everyone has noticed how slimmer singer Teni looks. She seems to have transformed right before our eyes - she looks visibly slimmer in this picture of her in a palazzo and a lace top.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about Teni's new look is that she is trying on more makeup.

A case in point is her latest picture on Instagram. This year, we saw her in a full glam look for a music video, and now she released another set of pictures with winged eyeliner and very soft glam. Many people were mesmerized by her beauty.

One thing about Teni is how she can switch it up at any time and leave us dazed by how beautiful she is.

