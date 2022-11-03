Tacha cosplays as Nicki Minaj in new photoshoot

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Tacha Akide has been such a big fan of Caribbean, American based rapper, Nicki Minaj.
Tacha is famous for memorizing all her lyrics, and being so excited when Nicki Minaj liked her video and followed her on Instagram.
She has taken this admiration a step further and cosplayed a Nicki Minaj outfit.
For the cover of Interview magazine, Nicki Minaj wore a fur Prada coat, a see-through black jumpsuit, a leotard, pearls and a pink bob wig.
Tacha also stacked her neck with pearls like Nicki did and wore similar and almost identical outfits, she looks almost indistinguishable from Nicki Minaj. She even got the illusion of fire in the background.
