Style Inspiration: Why Wizkid is the King of the laid-back style

He is a Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping musician. His smash-hit single 'Essence' featuring Tems has been rising on the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks now.

When it comes to his style and fashion, it mirrors his personality. It is pretty chilled and laid back.

Wizkid loves warm colors and, comfortable clothing. He never really does much but he is always looking good.

These are the reasons why he is the King of the laid-back look;

Simple two-piece

Wizkid loves his two-piece trouser and shirt.

Floral prints and beach colors

Wizkid obviously loves these big floral print shirts that look like he is on a vacation.

Warm and calm colors

He loves to wear calm colors.

Comfortable shoes

Slippers or sandals, it doesn’t matter to Wizkid, he loves to let his toes breath.

Track suit

Wizkid is also cozy in his track suits.

Jeans and polo shirt