Style Inspiration: Why Wizkid is the King of the laid-back style

When it comes to his style, Wizkid always opts for laid-back, vacation clothes.

Wizkid loves his floral beach shirts {instagram/wizkid}
Wizkid loves his floral beach shirts {instagram/wizkid}

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known as Wizkid or Big Wiz is one of the most famous celebrities to come out of Nigeria.

He is a Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping musician. His smash-hit single 'Essence' featuring Tems has been rising on the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks now.

When it comes to his style and fashion, it mirrors his personality. It is pretty chilled and laid back.

Wizkid loves warm colors and, comfortable clothing. He never really does much but he is always looking good.

These are the reasons why he is the King of the laid-back look;

Wizkid loves his two-piece trouser and shirt.

Wizkid obviously loves these big floral print shirts that look like he is on a vacation.

He loves to wear calm colors.

Slippers or sandals, it doesn’t matter to Wizkid, he loves to let his toes breath.

Wizkid is also cozy in his track suits.

Big wiz doesn’t mind simple jeans and polo shirt and that is a laid-back look.

