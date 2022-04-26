Style Inspiration: Ini Edo is super chic for her 40th birthday

Ini has come a long way, can you believe she is now 40 years old? Well, I cannot believe it too, especially after the pictures she shared via her Instagram account.

Peachy Victorian

Bridgerton inspired? Maybe. Ini Edo is stylish in a gown by Xtrabride Lagos who nailed a Victorian dress to the letter. The plum and volume in the gown are exquisite, the colour peach is soft and sweet. Even though the hairstyling might not be ‘Victorian’ we can let that pass.

Catwoman

Cat woman who? Ini Edo is absolutely stunning in leather. Erica Moore is the designer of this leather outfit, complete with gloves and puffy and exaggerated sleeves. Very fashion-forward and fitting. Absolute gorgeousness.

Bonjour Ini