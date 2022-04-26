RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Ini Edo is super chic for her 40th birthday

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Actress Ini Edo turned 40 and she shared some stunning pictures.

Ini Edo for her 40th birthday [Instagram]
Ini Edo for her 40th birthday [Instagram]

What was the first Ini Edo movie you watched? Mine was 'World Apart' (released in 2004) where she played a lady from the village who got married to a prince.

Ini has come a long way, can you believe she is now 40 years old? Well, I cannot believe it too, especially after the pictures she shared via her Instagram account.

Bridgerton inspired? Maybe. Ini Edo is stylish in a gown by Xtrabride Lagos who nailed a Victorian dress to the letter. The plum and volume in the gown are exquisite, the colour peach is soft and sweet. Even though the hairstyling might not be ‘Victorian’ we can let that pass.

Cat woman who? Ini Edo is absolutely stunning in leather. Erica Moore is the designer of this leather outfit, complete with gloves and puffy and exaggerated sleeves. Very fashion-forward and fitting. Absolute gorgeousness.

Ini in Paris? This look is c’est magnifique. The beret, the jacket dress and those stilettos give us visions of France.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

