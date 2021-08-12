RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 5 ways to wear an oversized t-shirt

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you confused about how to style an oversized t-shirt. Then think no further, we have some styling tips and tricks.

Cinch with a belt or bum bag {pinterest}
An oversized t-shirt offers so many options when it comes to styling and accessorizing, not to mention how incredibly comfortable it is.

It typically involves wearing a shirt that is several sizes bigger than you are or simply using your boyfriend's tees.

These oversized boyfriend t-shirts are the staple of being casual, relaxed, laidback and chic while looking fashionable at the same time.

Here are some styling tricks for you;

This look is perfect for errands, a night out or a concert, complete the look with sneakers and socks.

Cinch with a belt or bum bag {pinterest}
This look was made famous by Princess Diana. It is an effortless look for running errands.

Princess made trend popular {pinterest}
You can make this look more serious by tucking it into your trousers

The crop top look is perfect {pinterest}
You do not need to go to the market or order a crop top online, cut your oversized tee shirt to get a crop top and wear it on a high waisted jeans.

Pair with a mini skirt to look corporate and casual {pinterest}
This look is somewhere between corporate and casual but it is definitely casual.

What other fun ways do you wear your oversized t-shirt?

