An oversized t-shirt offers so many options when it comes to styling and accessorizing, not to mention how incredibly comfortable it is.
Style Guide: 5 ways to wear an oversized t-shirt
Are you confused about how to style an oversized t-shirt. Then think no further, we have some styling tips and tricks.
It typically involves wearing a shirt that is several sizes bigger than you are or simply using your boyfriend's tees.
These oversized boyfriend t-shirts are the staple of being casual, relaxed, laidback and chic while looking fashionable at the same time.
Here are some styling tricks for you;
1. Cinch it with a belt or a bum bag
This look is perfect for errands, a night out or a concert, complete the look with sneakers and socks.
2. Wear it with biker shorts
This look was made famous by Princess Diana. It is an effortless look for running errands.
3. Tuck it into pant trousers
You can make this look more serious by tucking it into your trousers
4. Make it into a crop top
You do not need to go to the market or order a crop top online, cut your oversized tee shirt to get a crop top and wear it on a high waisted jeans.
5. Tuck it into a mini skirt
This look is somewhere between corporate and casual but it is definitely casual.
What other fun ways do you wear your oversized t-shirt?
