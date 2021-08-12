Style Guide: 5 ways to wear an oversized t-shirt

It typically involves wearing a shirt that is several sizes bigger than you are or simply using your boyfriend's tees.

These oversized boyfriend t-shirts are the staple of being casual, relaxed, laidback and chic while looking fashionable at the same time.

Here are some styling tricks for you;

1. Cinch it with a belt or a bum bag

This look is perfect for errands, a night out or a concert, complete the look with sneakers and socks.

2. Wear it with biker shorts

This look was made famous by Princess Diana. It is an effortless look for running errands.

3. Tuck it into pant trousers

You can make this look more serious by tucking it into your trousers

4. Make it into a crop top

You do not need to go to the market or order a crop top online, cut your oversized tee shirt to get a crop top and wear it on a high waisted jeans.

5. Tuck it into a mini skirt

This look is somewhere between corporate and casual but it is definitely casual.