The style evolution of Davido: From teenage star to Timeless fashion icon

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s a look at Davido’s style evolution.

The style evolution of Davido [pinterest]
The style evolution of Davido [pinterest]

Most of us grew up watching Davido and listening to his music. If you are a millennial, it means Davido is almost the same age as you are and you watched him as he grew and evolved (as you were growing and evolving too).

Throwback pictures of Davido [pinterest]
Throwback pictures of Davido [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Even though he has cemented his status as a musical icon with hits, singles, awards and collaborations, Davido is one of the most fashionable men in the country and even the world. His outfits are always stylish.

When Davido first became famous, he dressed like an average teenager at that time.

Davido as a teenager [pinterest]
Davido as a teenager [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

A lot of carrot jeans, skinny jeans, round t-shirts and colourful baseball caps.

As he got more famous and received more international acclaim, his style became more refined and classy.

David Adeleke [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
David Adeleke [Instagram/DavidoOfficial] Pulse Nigeria
Davido’s style is masculine, yet so stylish. He also loves athleisure and casual outfits.

Davido's best outfits of 2022 [Instagram]
Davido's best outfits of 2022 [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

We began to see Davido in classy, well-tailored bespoke suits, colourful two-pieces, interesting and designer outfits and shoes.

Davido on the cover of L'Officiel [L'Officiel]
Davido on the cover of L'Officiel [L'Officiel] Pulse Nigeria

He also has such a love and affinity for diamonds, he is known for stacking a lot of diamonds on his neck and wrists.

Davido (L'Officiel)
Davido (L'Officiel) Pulse Nigeria
Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

