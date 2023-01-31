Simi launches new children’s Clothing Line ‘The Big Little Company’ inspired by her daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko
The trendy, affordable line caters to kids ranging from ages one to ten, so that every child can enjoy the unique pieces. They are available, exclusively, online at www.biglittlecompany.com.
Designed to be comfortable and stylish the collection boasts minimalist, but refreshingly unique designs. The styles are also very multifunctional. The collection includes dresses, jumpsuits and overalls — and is suitable for both girls and boys.
Manufactured in Lagos, the brand features styles and details of timeless, joyous patterns and fun silhouettes. A recent statement signed by the award-winning musician Simi, on the launch read: “I hope that The Big Little Company brings joy and happiness to children everywhere!”
