Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian gospel artist Peterson Okobi recently married fashion designer Prudent Gabriel in a stunning ceremony in Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria.

Best-dressed guests at Peterson and Prudent wedding
The wedding's colour palette of pink and blue was a beautiful choice. The aso-ebi ladies looked elegant in their traditional two-wrapper and blouse ensembles, each styled uniquely.

Beauty went with a ruched gown, corset, and puffy sleeves. It was like a modern take on the Catholic mother look.

Tacha’s look was very modern restyling of the corset. The corset was sewn out rather than into the dress.

Liquorose also went with a simple double wrapper look. I loved how she tied her gele, very chic.

ALSO READ: The best-dressed guests at Davido and Chioma’s wedding

ALSO READ: Top 5 celebrity traditional wedding looks of 2024 (so far)

What I love about this dress is it looks like a tied wrapper. The embroidery on the bodice is also gorgeous.

Jennifer Nneoma at Peterson and Prudent's wedding [Instagram/fabjennie]
Jennifer Nneoma at Peterson and Prudent's wedding [Instagram/fabjennie]

Those sleeves were giving us life; it’s so innovative as it is not a look I've seen recently, and the pairing with the corset was perfect.

ALSO READ: Best-dressed celebs at Sharon Ooja’s wedding

This outfit was immaculately made; from the bedding to the sleeves, it was certainly a 10/10 across the board.

The beading work on this skirt and blouse is exquisite; I also love the way the top was constructed, very creative.

This blue and pink colour combination takes the crown as the best aso-ebi colour we've seen thus far this year. Would you agree?

