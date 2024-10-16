Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

Here are the best-dressed guests at the wedding:

Beauty Tukura

Beauty went with a ruched gown, corset, and puffy sleeves. It was like a modern take on the Catholic mother look.

Tacha Akide

Tacha’s look was very modern restyling of the corset. The corset was sewn out rather than into the dress.

Liquorose

Liquorose also went with a simple double wrapper look. I loved how she tied her gele, very chic.

Precious Okoye

What I love about this dress is it looks like a tied wrapper. The embroidery on the bodice is also gorgeous.

Jennifer Nneoma

Those sleeves were giving us life; it’s so innovative as it is not a look I've seen recently, and the pairing with the corset was perfect.

Duvwudje Blessing

This outfit was immaculately made; from the bedding to the sleeves, it was certainly a 10/10 across the board.

Airia Hills

The beading work on this skirt and blouse is exquisite; I also love the way the top was constructed, very creative.