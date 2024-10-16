The wedding's colour palette of pink and blue was a beautiful choice. The aso-ebi ladies looked elegant in their traditional two-wrapper and blouse ensembles, each styled uniquely.
Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding
Nigerian gospel artist Peterson Okobi recently married fashion designer Prudent Gabriel in a stunning ceremony in Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria.
Here are the best-dressed guests at the wedding:
Beauty Tukura
Beauty went with a ruched gown, corset, and puffy sleeves. It was like a modern take on the Catholic mother look.
Tacha Akide
Tacha’s look was very modern restyling of the corset. The corset was sewn out rather than into the dress.
Liquorose
Liquorose also went with a simple double wrapper look. I loved how she tied her gele, very chic.
Precious Okoye
What I love about this dress is it looks like a tied wrapper. The embroidery on the bodice is also gorgeous.
Jennifer Nneoma
Those sleeves were giving us life; it’s so innovative as it is not a look I've seen recently, and the pairing with the corset was perfect.
Duvwudje Blessing
ALSO READ: Best-dressed celebs at Sharon Ooja’s wedding
This outfit was immaculately made; from the bedding to the sleeves, it was certainly a 10/10 across the board.
Airia Hills
The beading work on this skirt and blouse is exquisite; I also love the way the top was constructed, very creative.
This blue and pink colour combination takes the crown as the best aso-ebi colour we've seen thus far this year. Would you agree?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng