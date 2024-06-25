ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best-dressed guests at Davido and Chioma’s wedding

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the best-dressed guests at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Best-dressed wedding guests at Davido and Chioma's wedding [Instagram]
Best-dressed wedding guests at Davido and Chioma's wedding [Instagram]

Davido and Chioma’s wedding guests are A-list celebrities, influencers, actors, and politicians. The colours of the wedding were grey, gold, and red.

Recommended articles

Afrobeats superstar Davido is tying the knot in what many have termed the wedding of the decade. Davido is a Grammy-nominated singer whose fame is worldwide. His relationship with Chioma has also been the subject of various controversies, so it’s no shock that their weddings are creating such a frenzy.

Here’s our favourite fashion moment from the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido’s sister came through in this shimmering gold gown with its padded shoulders. She definitely made a bold fashion statement.

Davido’s cousin was all the rave in her golden lace gown; her square neckline truly gave the look a chic but refreshing look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Folasade looked gorgeous in her golden gown, especially loved the design on the bodice and the draping of the lace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebuka, the host of the wedding, looked regal in a grey agbada with the look of a tiger at the back.

ALSO READ: 7 things Davido should share as souvenir at his wedding

Funke was snatched in this corset gown; the mix of corset and lace looked so good.

ADVERTISEMENT

The member of the famous duo also slayed in his grey agbada.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Many people have this strange phobia, do you?

Many people have this strange phobia, do you?

What to eat and avoid when breaking your fast

What to eat and avoid when breaking your fast

The best-dressed guests at Davido and Chioma’s wedding

The best-dressed guests at Davido and Chioma’s wedding

The best way to lose weight according to experts

The best way to lose weight according to experts

Is it really bad to microwave plastic? Here’s the truth

Is it really bad to microwave plastic? Here’s the truth

5 plants that can keep mosquitoes away from your home

5 plants that can keep mosquitoes away from your home

7 surprising facts about the tongue you probably didn’t know

7 surprising facts about the tongue you probably didn’t know

7 things Davido should share as souvenir at his wedding

7 things Davido should share as souvenir at his wedding

What are cats trying to tell us when they purr?

What are cats trying to tell us when they purr?

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

The benefits and side effects of drinking lemon water

The benefits and side effects of drinking lemon water

5 things that make Nigerian weddings loud, colourful and full of life

5 things that make Nigerian weddings loud, colourful and full of life

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif

Netizens react to Black Sherif's new outfit

See what Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy wore to Pharrell Williams Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men’s show

See Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men's show

How often should you wash your jeans [guardian]

Here's how often you should wash your jeans

Tems best looks so far [gettyimages]

Tems rates her 10 best fashion moments so far