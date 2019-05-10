On Friday, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group, confirmed not only that the fashion line created by Rihanna was becoming part of its fashion conglomerate. The line, which will be launching in the next few weeks will irrevocably change the face of fashion, forever.

Rihanna will become the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, and her line will be the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987. It joins other luxury brands as Dior, Givenchy, Celine and Fendi and positions Rihanna as a breakthrough designer on a number of levels.

In a statement released by the LVMH group, they said: "LVMH has partnered with Robyn Rihanna Fenty to create a new luxury Maison that will be based in Paris. The new Maison, named Fenty, is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand. Fenty will debut this Spring 2019."

In an Instagram post announcing the partnership, Rihanna said: "Big day for the culture. Thank you Mr.Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH . This is proof that nothing is impossible. Glory be to God. ''

Robyn Rihanna Fenty declared: “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, added: “Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”