ReelDeel2022: Best and worst dressed celebrity wedding guests

Here are some of the best-dressed guests;

Ini Edo

This was not a conventional lace and nude underlay combination. The dramatic sleeve and the use of satin and not lace is a welcomed innovation. Also, the placement of the glass sequins is top-notch.

Tubobereni

The designer of Rita's outfit is also so beautiful in her statement corset gown.

Meg Otanwa

Meg gave our eyes a much-needed break from corsets and we were glad. It was a beautiful simple look that just worked.

Ese Eriata

Come through Ese. This gown is a work of art, the structure is everything and the mix of cream and green is delicious.

Uche Jumbo

This gown fits Uche’s body splendidly and it is honestly the best gown I've seen her in. You don’t have to do much to look beautiful. Although, we could have done without the multicoloured frills on her shoulders.

Idia Aisien

Idia looks totally amazing in this well-tailored gown that shows off her amazing figure.

Onyii Alex

We couldn’t get a good picture but from the video she posted, we were impressed. It was a modern take on the Igbo mother harvest or bazaar outfit - lace on top and satin underneath. The use of the corset also made the fitting better.

Worst Dressed

Ike Onyeoma

The first thought on everyone’s mind was, “what was Ike thinking?” and secondly “arrest the tailor”.

The material was old and worn out and the jacket must have been made by the tailor’s apprentice.

Queen Nwokoye

So many capes. The one on her shoulder was unnecessary, the two by her waist should not have been there and the makeup looked so whitewashed.

Swanky Jerry