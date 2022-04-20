RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

ReelDeel2022: Best and worst dressed celebrity wedding guests

Temi Iwalaiye

While some celebrities were splendidly dressed, others weren't.

Ini Edo, Tubo and Ike were wedding guests [Instagram]
Ini Edo, Tubo and Ike were wedding guests [Instagram]

Actress, Rita Dominic's traditional wedding to Fidelis Anosike took place at Owerri on Tuesday, April 19th 2022. It was a gathering of the elite members of Nollywood who travelled to celebrate with her. The celebrity guests wore aso-ebi and made almost everyone’s Instagram timeline green and gold.

Here are some of the best-dressed guests;

This was not a conventional lace and nude underlay combination. The dramatic sleeve and the use of satin and not lace is a welcomed innovation. Also, the placement of the glass sequins is top-notch.

The designer of Rita's outfit is also so beautiful in her statement corset gown.

Meg gave our eyes a much-needed break from corsets and we were glad. It was a beautiful simple look that just worked.

Come through Ese. This gown is a work of art, the structure is everything and the mix of cream and green is delicious.

This gown fits Uche’s body splendidly and it is honestly the best gown I've seen her in. You don’t have to do much to look beautiful. Although, we could have done without the multicoloured frills on her shoulders.

Idia looks totally amazing in this well-tailored gown that shows off her amazing figure.

We couldn’t get a good picture but from the video she posted, we were impressed. It was a modern take on the Igbo mother harvest or bazaar outfit - lace on top and satin underneath. The use of the corset also made the fitting better.

The first thought on everyone’s mind was, “what was Ike thinking?” and secondly “arrest the tailor”.

The material was old and worn out and the jacket must have been made by the tailor’s apprentice.

So many capes. The one on her shoulder was unnecessary, the two by her waist should not have been there and the makeup looked so whitewashed.

Again, another case of a lot going on. The essential concept of the suit was enough, but the neck ring and turtleneck were unnecessary.

Temi Iwalaiye

