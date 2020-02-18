The Nollywood film by Inkblot premiered on Sunday, February 17, 2020 at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX. and there were a lot of fashion moments and fashion inspiration from the various Nollywood stars who attended the event.

From the red carpet moments, we could not keep our eyes off on the celebrities that made us fall in love with the color, red.

Red is a very strong colour that represents energy and we absolutely love how these women rock it like a boss.

Wearing red makes you feel like you are ready to take the world by a storm and it also makes you feel confident just like these celebrities:

1. Ini Dima-Okojie

From the hair down to the shoes, we can't but love how the Taste of Love star, Ini Dima-Okojie, slayed hard on the red carpet.

From how the makeup sat perfectly on face to how the hair was pulled to the back to give more attention to her face and to the bold red lip, is one look we are not forgetting anytime soon.

Let's not forget how the dress fits like a glove , clenching her waist perfectly and giving us a little bit of skin by the side.

Inidima Okojie at the premiere of 'Who's The Boss' [PULSE]

2. Lota Chukwu

This monochrome look is what we really love. We are absolutely in love with how she paired this red deep plunging neck outfit with hot red stilettos.

This look exudes confidence, so get ready to walk tall if you ever decide to copy this look.

Lota Chukwu at the Who's The Boss movie premiere

3. Colette Otusheso

This is a multi-look because you can wear this power look to work, to church to even events. Thumbs up to Colette Otusheso, CEO of Accelerate TV, for rocking this fit perfectly.

You also decide to rock either pieces separately, that is, wear the red blazer on a fitted pair of jeans or the pants on a button up shirt. Whichever way you decide to look, you can never go wrong in red.