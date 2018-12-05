Pulse.ng logo
Priyanka Chopra stuns in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress

It has been one of the most talked-about weddings and now Priyanka's incredible white wedding dress has finally been revealed.

  • Published:
(klapboardpost)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's first official wedding photos have been unveiled showing the happy couple at both their Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur over the weekend. Look how Priyanka Chopra stuns in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress.

The Christian ceremony took part on Saturday and saw the beautiful bride, Priyanka, walk down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown with Nick wearing a matching in a suit from the same US designer.

Her white wedding gown was made up of 2,380,000 mother-of-pearl sequins. A 75 foot long tulle veil and 1,826 hours to make. Incredible!

The dress had a scalloped lace on the high collar, as well as the button down front. It was custom-made for Priyanka and it was extra special because Priyanka's dress is only the fourth wedding gown Lauren has designed, with the others all for family members. 

Priyanka Chopra's stunning custom-made Ralph Lauren dress in all its glory play

Priyanka Chopra's stunning custom-made Ralph Lauren dress in all its glory

(The National)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding party play

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding party

(People)

The Ralph Lauren gown featured floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. The sheer long sleeve gown was layered over a strapless column dress. The dress took an incredible 1,826 hours to create, was hand beaded and hand embroidered with Swarovski crystals and two million mother of pearl sequins.

They chose Ralph Lauren because the designer holds special significance for the couple, as they both walked in Ralph Lauren at the 2017 Met Gala a year before they started dating.

Even more romantic, Nick Jonas requested for a small piece of lace from his bride's dress to be stitched inside of the purple lapel of the tuxedo, bearing the phrase 'My Jaan' - the second word being Urdu for 'life.' 

Priyanka also had a piece of her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' own dress from her 1985 wedding sewn into her gown. Sewn into the embroidery of Chopra's dress were also eight moving messages, People report: 'Nicholas Jerry Jonas' (her husband's full name), '1st December 2018' (their wedding date), 'Madhu & Ashok' (the names of her parents), 'Om Namah Shivay' (a Hindu mantra invoking Lord Shiva), 'Family,' 'Hope,' 'Compassion,' and 'Love.'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in New Delhi play

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in New Delhi

(Daily Mail)

 

The couple continued celebrating their marriage on Tuesday with an elaborate wedding reception in New Delhi, India. The happy newlyweds held hands and gazed at one another lovingly. Priyanka looked sensational wearing a exquisite silver lehenga with white roses tucked into her hair.

The 3 day event is certainly one that we will not be forgetting in a hurry. Simply amazing!

